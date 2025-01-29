Siemens Energy share price recovers as it forecasts market-beating 1Q

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Siemens Energy share price recovers as it forecasts market-beating 1Q

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
29/01/2025, 10:04 am Updated: 29/01/2025, 10:11 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Iberdrolasf6 gas
Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

Siemens Energy AG’s share price recovered on Tuesday, rising 7.53%, after it released a preview of its first quarterly results following Chinese AI chatbot maker DeepSeek’s rapid disruption of the US market that sent stocks in a tailspin this week.

The energy company’s share price had plunged 17% when markets opened on Monday, after analysts said the release of reasoning models by the chatbot maker on Apple’s app store in the US and UK had wiped billions off US tech and energy stocks.

Analyst Philip Buller at private bank Berenberg upgraded the bank’s rating for the energy company on Tuesday, saying that although DeepSeek has triggered a correction in power generation stocks, it performed strongly in the first quarter.

The energy company now expects to exceed its pre-tax free cash flow guidance for the year and plans to update its guidance at the release of its first half-year results.

It said it had a “strong start to the fiscal year” and generated “greater than expected” free cash flow before tax during the first quarter.

The company predicts exceeding its pre-tax free cash flow guidance of up to €1bn (£804m) for 2025, generating a preliminary result of almost €1.53bn for the first quarter, compared to negative cash flow of €283m a year ago.

Siemens Energy said in its preliminary results statement for the period that revenue increased 18.4%, year over year, to €8.94bn, beating analysts’ consensus.

Company-wide profit was also market-beating, at a preliminary figure of €463m, compared to a consensus of €373m, but down from the €1.88bn recorded in the same period of 2024 that included book gains from disposals.

Orders surged by 51.9% at offshore wind developer Siemens Gamesa to nearly €2.44bn, beating last year’s equivalent order book of €1.57bn and market consensus forecasts of €2.07bn.

The wind farm developer recorded preliminary revenue of nearly €2.42bn for the quarter, an 18.4% increase compared to the same period of 2024, which was above the consensus forecasts.

According to a spokesperson, it is expected to start producing recyclable wind turbine blades at the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull this spring.

Approximately 10% of all fibre-reinforced composite waste in Europe results from wind turbine blades, and several countries in Europe have banned the use of the material in landfill.

The wind business generated a negative free cash flow result of €568m, halving the negative result of €1.15bn that it generated a year earlier.

Total order intake across Siemens Energy for the latest quarter was €13.67bn, a 10.2% drop compared to the €15.38bn in orders secured in the same period of last year, but above market consensus.

Orders rose 24.6% in its gas services business to €5bn, reaping a 5.9% turnover boost to €2.82bn.

Grid technologies orders slumped 36.5% to an order book value of €5.12bn, below market consensus, though revenue in this segment increased by nearly a quarter to €2.48bn for the period.

Siemens Energy said it expects to release its full earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on 12 February.

