Wood scores Romanian sustainable fuel refinery upgrade work

Wood Group has been awarded a contract by Romania’s OMV Petrom to help upgrade one of its refineries to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Following successful delivery of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project at the Petrobrazi refinery, Wood will now deliver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) to install a new bio-hydrotreater unit and relevant storage facilities at the refinery.

This project will enable the production of SAF and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) utilising Honeywell UOP Ecofining process technology.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “This significant contract award builds on our longstanding relationship with OMV Petrom. We are proud to continue partnering with them to futureproof their infrastructure and enable the production of low carbon fuels.

“We have deep knowledge of our clients’ assets through decades of proven project delivery. This, combined with our world-class engineering and execution expertise, positions Wood to successfully complete this project and establish Petrobrazi as the first major producer of sustainable fuels in Southeast Europe.”

Under the scope of this project, the Petrobrazi refinery will become the first major production facility for sustainable aviation fuel in the region.

SAF results in significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to traditional fossil kerosene.

The Petrobrazi refinery upgrades and its new SAF production will support the European Commission’s goals to reach 6% SAF at EU airports by 2030 and 70% by 2050, ultimately helping to decarbonise the aviation industry.