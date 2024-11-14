Shell and Technip forge carbon capture technology alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Shell and Technip forge carbon capture technology alliance

By Erikka Askeland
14/11/2024, 7:51 am
© Kevin EmslieA proposed CCS project at Peterhead Power Station fell through after the UK Government scrapped a funding competition in 2015.
Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and Shell (LON:SHEL) have announced they are “moving towards global exclusivity” to deliver a carbon capture system together globally.

French firm Technip said it has “agreed to strengthen their relationship” with Shell’s catalysts and technologies division to deliver amine-based post-combustion carbon capture technology to industrial customers on an “exclusive” basis.

The partners said the alliance will combine the capabilities of  Technip’s integration and project delivery with Shell’s licensing of its proprietary Cansolv system, which was developed to capture of CO₂ from flue gas for sequestration or sale into the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and commodity markets.

The two firms have been working together since 2012. But they said this “strengthened alliance” will address the growing demand for scalable post-combustion carbon capture solutions in relevant industrial sectors.

In their announcement, the firms said they “believe that this is the best model to deliver innovative and investable solutions for their clients”.

The firms did not disclose where they were working together to deploy the technology, but Nick Flinn, general manager decarbonization of Shell Catalysts and Technologies, said the partners were “already providing industry-leading CCS solutions”.

He said: “Recognizing the unique challenges of producing decarbonised energy, power and products profitably and efficiently, the Technip Energies–Shell Catalysts and Technologies alliance is already providing industry-leading CCS solutions that make a sustainable, positive impact on our clients’ facilities.

“By moving towards exclusivity, we are confident our alliance will drive the success of our clients’ decarbonisation at scale, shaping the path to a cleaner future and meeting evolving market needs with advanced carbon-capture technology.”

The move on decarbonisation technology comes as Shell is facing a challenge in the Scottish courts this week seeking to shut down its plans to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea.

But it was able to celebrate a win in a Dutch court, which overturned a landmark ruling that would have forced the oil company to reduce emissions produced by its petrol customers.

An appeal court in the Hague decided that, while Shell is responsible for emissions from its operations, it will not be held accountable for emissions caused by the combustion of its products or for reaching a percentage reduction.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP decarbonization solutions for Technip Energies, said: “We firmly believe that CCUS will play a critical role in the energy transition, and our alliance will offer an effective model to address the industry’s needs.

“By leveraging our combined expertise and unified working approach, we are delivering investable solutions today for global deployment. Through continuous improvement, innovation and standardization, we are shaping this new industry.”

 

 

