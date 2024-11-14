Shell and Technip forge carbon capture technology alliance

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and Shell (LON:SHEL) have announced they are “moving towards global exclusivity” to deliver a carbon capture system together globally.

French firm Technip said it has “agreed to strengthen their relationship” with Shell’s catalysts and technologies division to deliver amine-based post-combustion carbon capture technology to industrial customers on an “exclusive” basis.

The partners said the alliance will combine the capabilities of Technip’s integration and project delivery with Shell’s licensing of its proprietary Cansolv system, which was developed to capture of CO₂ from flue gas for sequestration or sale into the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and commodity markets.

The two firms have been working together since 2012. But they said this “strengthened alliance” will address the growing demand for scalable post-combustion carbon capture solutions in relevant industrial sectors.

In their announcement, the firms said they “believe that this is the best model to deliver innovative and investable solutions for their clients”.

The firms did not disclose where they were working together to deploy the technology, but Nick Flinn, general manager decarbonization of Shell Catalysts and Technologies, said the partners were “already providing industry-leading CCS solutions”.

He said: “Recognizing the unique challenges of producing decarbonised energy, power and products profitably and efficiently, the Technip Energies–Shell Catalysts and Technologies alliance is already providing industry-leading CCS solutions that make a sustainable, positive impact on our clients’ facilities.

“By moving towards exclusivity, we are confident our alliance will drive the success of our clients’ decarbonisation at scale, shaping the path to a cleaner future and meeting evolving market needs with advanced carbon-capture technology.”

The move on decarbonisation technology comes as Shell is facing a challenge in the Scottish courts this week seeking to shut down its plans to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea.

But it was able to celebrate a win in a Dutch court, which overturned a landmark ruling that would have forced the oil company to reduce emissions produced by its petrol customers.

An appeal court in the Hague decided that, while Shell is responsible for emissions from its operations, it will not be held accountable for emissions caused by the combustion of its products or for reaching a percentage reduction.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP decarbonization solutions for Technip Energies, said: “We firmly believe that CCUS will play a critical role in the energy transition, and our alliance will offer an effective model to address the industry’s needs.

“By leveraging our combined expertise and unified working approach, we are delivering investable solutions today for global deployment. Through continuous improvement, innovation and standardization, we are shaping this new industry.”