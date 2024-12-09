Near 30 workers evacuated from Irish Sea Pioneer amid storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Near 30 workers evacuated from Irish Sea Pioneer amid storm

By Ryan Duff
09/12/2024, 1:57 pm Updated: 09/12/2024, 2:51 pm
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac
A Petrofac worker.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has confirmed that 27 workers onboard the Irish Sea Pioneer in Liverpool Bay were evacuated over the weekend ahead of Storm Darragh.

A spokesperson for the energy services firm told Energy Voice: “The safety of our people is our priority.

“Our team proactively demobilised colleagues ahead of any bad weather, as a preventive measure, in light of official warnings.”

Following the storm, Petrofac has begun to assess a timeline for the return of its workers, the firm commented.

Winds of up to 67 miles per hour were recorded in coastal areas over the weekend as regions of the UK were issued with a red weather warning by the Met Office.

The treacherous winter weather has resulted in tens of thousands of people across the UK being left without power, according to reports.

In late 2006, Petrofac was handed duty holder responsibilities for the Irish Sea Pioneer jack up support vessel and took over in December of that year.

HyNet Project Map © HyNet
HyNet Project Map

Italian firm ENI (MILAN: ENI) operates the Liverpool Bay oil and gas field which it plants to transform into carbon storage sites.

According to ENI’s website the site will start storing captured carbon dioxide next year and is set to put away 10 million tonnes a year from 2030.

This work is part of the HyNet North West project, in which ENI is the lead partner.

HyNet was one of the two projects to win funding in the UK Government’s Track 1 initiative which aimed to back carbon capture storage (CCS) developments that were set to kick start the country’s ambitions for the technology.

In October, ahead of the new Labour government’s first budget, it was announced that £22 billion will be handed out to HyNet – and its fellow Track 1 winner the East Coast Cluster – over the next 25 years.

The firms behind the HyNet project have been asked for comment.

Earlier this year, ENI divested its UK oil and gas assets to Ithaca Energy as part of a business combination that was completed in October.

However, this deal excludes Eni’s East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.

