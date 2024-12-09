Near 30 workers evacuated from Irish Sea Pioneer amid storm

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has confirmed that 27 workers onboard the Irish Sea Pioneer in Liverpool Bay were evacuated over the weekend ahead of Storm Darragh.

A spokesperson for the energy services firm told Energy Voice: “The safety of our people is our priority.

“Our team proactively demobilised colleagues ahead of any bad weather, as a preventive measure, in light of official warnings.”

Following the storm, Petrofac has begun to assess a timeline for the return of its workers, the firm commented.

Winds of up to 67 miles per hour were recorded in coastal areas over the weekend as regions of the UK were issued with a red weather warning by the Met Office.

The treacherous winter weather has resulted in tens of thousands of people across the UK being left without power, according to reports.

In late 2006, Petrofac was handed duty holder responsibilities for the Irish Sea Pioneer jack up support vessel and took over in December of that year.

Italian firm ENI (MILAN: ENI) operates the Liverpool Bay oil and gas field which it plants to transform into carbon storage sites.

According to ENI’s website the site will start storing captured carbon dioxide next year and is set to put away 10 million tonnes a year from 2030.

This work is part of the HyNet North West project, in which ENI is the lead partner.

HyNet was one of the two projects to win funding in the UK Government’s Track 1 initiative which aimed to back carbon capture storage (CCS) developments that were set to kick start the country’s ambitions for the technology.

In October, ahead of the new Labour government’s first budget, it was announced that £22 billion will be handed out to HyNet – and its fellow Track 1 winner the East Coast Cluster – over the next 25 years.

The firms behind the HyNet project have been asked for comment.

Earlier this year, ENI divested its UK oil and gas assets to Ithaca Energy as part of a business combination that was completed in October.

However, this deal excludes Eni’s East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.