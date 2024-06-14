SLB and Aker Carbon Capture finalise joint venture deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture finalise joint venture deal

By Mathew Perry
14/06/2024, 2:23 pm Updated: 14/06/2024, 2:29 pm
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSlb Aker Carbon Capture
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

American oilfield services firm SLB (NYSE:SLB) has finalised its acquisition of a majority stake in Norway’s Aker Carbon Capture (ACC).

SLB announced the $382m deal to purchase an 80% stake in ACC (OSL:ACC) and form a new joint venture company in March this year.

Under the deal, ACC will retain a 20% share in the new company, with conditions for board representation and other governance and minority protection rights included in the deal.

ACC is involved in several UK carbon capture, utlisation and storage (CCUS) projects, including the Acorn CCS project near Peterhead alongside Storegga.

The company is also involved in the Brevik CCS project in Norway, the Ørsted Kalundborg CCS project in Denmark, and the Twence CCU project in the Netherlands.

Announcing the closing of the deal, SLB said the new company will support “accelerated carbon capture adoption for industrial decarbonization at scale”.

SLB New Energy president Gavin Rennick said there is “no credible pathway” toward achieving net zero without deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) at scale.

“In the next few decades, many industries that are crucial to our modern world must rapidly adopt CCS to decarbonize,” Mr Rennick said.

© Supplied by Storegga
Map of the Acorn CCS project.

“Through the joint venture, we are excited to accelerate disruptive carbon capture technologies globally.”

SLB said the new, so far unnamed, company will be headquartered in Oslo.

SLB-Aker Carbon Capture joint venture

Separately, ACC announced changes to its executive team following the closing of the deal.

Current chief executive officer Egil Fargerland will step down from his role to take on the CEO position at the new joint venture.

Meanwhile, former ACC CEO Valborg Lundegaard, who held the position from 2020 to 2023, will return to the top job.

SLB said the new company will combine several of ACC’s modular and offshore carbon capture technologies with SLB’s portfolio of technology solutions.

SLB said the company currently has seven CCS installations in progress which will have the capacity to capture up to one million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Mr Fagerland, said there is no “business as usual in the push toward net zero”.

“We will accelerate decarbonisation today and commercialize innovative technologies for the future,” Mr Fagerland said.

“We are proud of the carbon capture plants we are delivering across various industries, with each customer being an important front-runner in its segment.

“Successful project deliveries are paving the way for other emitters to follow.”

SLB’s acquisition of ACC in March came shortly before the firm announced a deal worth approximately $7.75 billion in stock to buy smaller rival ChampionX.

 

