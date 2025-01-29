Centrica’s Spirit pleads for ‘modest’ proposal on £5bn Morecambe CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Centrica’s Spirit pleads for ‘modest’ proposal on £5bn Morecambe CCS

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
29/01/2025, 7:00 am Updated: 29/01/2025, 10:17 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© CentricaCentral Morecambe platform in the Irish Sea.
Central Morecambe platform in the Irish Sea.

Developers of a £5 billion plan to create one of the largest carbon stores in the UK have pleaded for “modest, pragmatic” support from the UK government.

Spirit Energy, majority owned by British Gas-owner Centrica (LON: CNA), said its gas fields off the North West coast of England could meet a quarter of the UK’s 2050 carbon storage targets – if the UK government offers a “clear alternative route to market” for its carbon capture and storage (CCS) proposal based on “reliable carbon pricing“.

Spirit, which is celebrating 40 years of production from its Morecambe hub this month, previously unveiled plans to convert its South and North Morecambe fields to store up to 25 megatons of carbon a year (MTPA).

Spirit Energy's North Morecambe platform in the East Irish Sea.
Spirit Energy’s North Morecambe platform in the East Irish Sea.

Spirit has forged the Peak cluster partnership, which aims to sequester carbon emissions of five of the UK’s largest cement and lime producers providing an initial customer for the facility. Peak Cluster includes Tarmac (LON: CRH), Breedon (LON: BREE), Belguim’s Lhoist and Aggregate Industries (SW: HOLN), alongside the Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant in Cheshire.

The Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) cluster off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness missed out on being included in the UK’s track 1 and 2 schemes for CCS, although was one of the few to win a licence in the UK’s first ever carbon storage licensing round.

The group has called for a “predictable and stable carbon price trajectory that ensures emitting carbon is more expensive than storing emissions”.

This will “bolster investor confidence in UK CCS projects and minimise the necessity for taxpayer support”, the group added.

Spirit Energy ccs © Supplied by Spirit Energy
Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch

Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch said: “Reaching 40 years of production is a tremendous milestone for the company and its employees, and is testament to the dedication of all our onshore and offshore teams.

“The hub plays an important role in supporting UK energy security, economic
growth and local employment opportunities, and can continue to do so in the decades ahead as we transform the fields for carbon storage. It is a superb example of the energy transition in action.

“Carbon storage projects such as ours can make a major contribution to the UK’s net zero goals, and MNZ is uniquely well-placed to provide scale in the right place, at the right time, and at a lower cost to support government targets and deliver its CCUS vision with greater certainty.

“Our ask is modest, pragmatic policy reforms that enable MNZ and other CCS projects outside the Track process to move forward, to drive industrial decarbonisation, and to deliver new green jobs and economic growth.”

Spirit Energy and the Peak Cluster partners have called for commercially mature CCS projects which are not part of the government’s current Track 1 and 2 process to be provided with a “clear alternative route to market, to unlock private investment”.

Centrica, owner of British Gas, is also seeking government support for its £2bn plan to transform its Rough gas storage facility into hydrogen store.

Centrica CEO Chris O'Shea. © Supplied by Centrica
Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

Centrica chief executive and chair of Spirit Chris O’Shea, said: “For 40 years, Morecambe has been a cornerstone of the UK’s energy security, powering millions of homes and driving economic growth.

“As we look ahead, Morecambe’s transformation into a world-class carbon storage hub will play an equally vital role – cutting emissions from industries like cement
and lime by almost half and cementing the UK’s path to net zero.

“This is energy history evolving into energy future, delivering sustainability, jobs and economic opportunity for decades to come.”

Partners estimate the project would also provide a £1.8bn economic boost to the UK by 2050, creating and safeguarding more than 13,000 jobs across Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cumbria, and attracting a further £5bn of investment in construction and operations work.

Michelle Scrogham, MP for Barrow and Furness, said: “Congratulations to Spirit Energy and all its employees who across four decades have produced the gas that helped keep homes warm and powered the country’s economic growth, and are now transitioning to support the energy transition.

“Barrow and Furness is uniquely positioned to be a true leader in clean, green energy production, through offshore wind and tidal power and Spirit Energy’s own ambitious plans to develop a world-class carbon store.

“The MNZ project can support the UK’s net zero ambitions, along with providing thousands of highly skilled green jobs in Cumbria and supporting the UK’s transition from oil and gas. These plans will bring multi-billion pounds of investment to the North West, promoting growth and attracting further regional investment that will assist us in making our local economy more sustainable.”

