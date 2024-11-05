SSEN submits planning application for massive substation near Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

SSEN submits planning application for massive substation near Peterhead

By Erikka Askeland
05/11/2024, 4:37 pm
© Supplied by SSEN TransmissionSSEN Transmission Netherton Hub.
SSEN Transmission's plans for the 570-acre Netherton Hub.

SSEN Transmission has submitted a planning application for a 570-acre substation hub near Peterhead.

The farmland site around 5 miles to the west of the BlueToon will support a 400 kV substation, a 132 kV substation and two high-voltage converter stations. One will connect the proposed 2 GW 525 kV HVDC link to Spittal, Caithness and the other will enable the proposed 2 GW link likely to be to South Humber, England.

A number of buildings, including a transmission hall that could be up to 100-ft high, are also planned for the site.

SSEN Transmission Netherton Hub map © Supplied by SSEN Transmission
Map showing SSEN Transmission Netherton Hub near Peterhead.

SSEN, which operates the electricity transmission network across the north of Scotland, said the Netherton Hub is a “crucial component” of its £20 billion  ‘Pathway to 2030’ investment programme.

The location of the substation hub, which has been in development for two years, was whittled down from a possible 13 in the area.

There are residential properties located within the site and SSEN is in the process of negotiating the acquisition of these properties.

The site is also well located in terms of its proximity to existing and proposed infrastructure, including the planned 3MW MarramWind floating offshore wind farm, as well as transport routes.

Community feedback has fed into the design of the hub. Concerns around potential issues with flooding, and the hub’s visual impact, were expressed throughout the consultation process – with local insight helping to shape the plans that aim to mitigate against those concerns, and a significant portion of land on the site allocated for drainage, screening, bunding and landscaping.

David Inge, SSEN Transmission’s offshore development portfolio manager and Netherton Hub lead, said: “After a lot of hard work from the project team, in consultation with communities and other key stakeholders, we are delighted to have reached the point of submitting our planning application to Aberdeenshire Council, seeking approval for the Netherton Hub.

“The proposed development forms a critical part of our £20bn investment programme to upgrade the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland, supporting thousands of jobs and providing an economic boost to the country, all whilst helping to deliver Scotland and the UK’s energy security and clean power targets.

“We would like to thank the local community and wider stakeholders for their constructive engagement with our teams to help inform the development of the Netherton Hub.

“We now look forward to working with Aberdeenshire Council to progress a world leading energy hub that will be critical to delivering a cleaner, more secure and affordable energy system for future generations and will provide a significant boost to local and national economies.”

