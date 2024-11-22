ScottishPower to create 1,000 jobs from £5.4bn grid investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

ScottishPower to create 1,000 jobs from £5.4bn grid investment

By Mathew Perry
22/11/2024, 11:56 am
© Image: SP Energy NetworksA ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.

ScottishPower expects to create 1,000 direct jobs and “tens of thousands more in the supply chain” after signing contracts for a £5.4 billion investment in the UK grid.

The company initially unveiled its “biggest issued contract opportunity ever” through subsidiary SP Energy Networks in January this year.

At the time, ScottishPower chief executive officer Keith Anderson said the firm is delivering “the largest overhaul of the grid since its inception”.

The agreement with 19 suppliers includes up to £3bn on new overhead lines and £2.4bn on new and upgraded substations.

With demand for electricity set to double in the next 10 years, the International Energy Agency estimates the UK will need more than 350,000 miles of new or upgraded electricity lines.

Upgrading transmission infrastructure forms a key part of the Labour government’s ambition to decarbonise the UK grid by 2030.

© Supplied by ScottishPower
ScottishPower’s Carland Cross wind farm and grid infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the newly formed National Energy System Operator (NESO) said the clean power target is “achievable“, although officials admit the goal is “at the margins of possibility“.

Scottish grid upgrade

Of the selected suppliers, SP Energy Networks said 17 are based in the UK or Ireland.

The contractors include Glasgow-based contractors RJ McLeod, Perth-headquartered civil engineers I&H Brown and Surrey-headquartered construction engineers Keltbray.

RJ McLeod will deliver new and upgrade substations, while Keltbray will deliver work across both overhead lines and substations, SP Energy Networks said.

The strategic partnerships will run for an initial five years, with the option to extend up to 10 years.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Nicola Connelly said delivering the “biggest overhaul of the electricity grid ever seen” will unlock growth and free up network capacity.

“These strategic partnerships will give suppliers the confidence to invest in themselves, growing their workforce, opening new offices across the country and creating even greater opportunities for the UK,” Connelly said.

 

“This is great news for the UK and Scottish supply chains, with every pound spent directly benefiting central southern Scotland and its infrastructure for decades to come.”

SP Energy Networks owns and operates the transmission network for central and southern Scotland.

This includes around 2,800 miles of overhead electricity lines, 370 miles of underground cables and over 150 substations.

The firm also operates a number of subsea high voltage cables and is part of plans for a new “electricity superhighway” off the east coast of the UK.

Last month, ScottishPower owner Iberdrola said it will double its investment in the UK to 2028 to £24bn, with two thirds of that investment focused on electricity networks.

 

