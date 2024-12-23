2024 in Review: A landmark year for the UK’s renewable energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

2024 in Review: A landmark year for the UK’s renewable energy transition

By Steve Smith, chief strategy and regulation officer at National Grid
23/12/2024, 12:02 pm
© Supplied by National Grid
To go with story by Mark Selby. An op-ed by Steve Smith, chief strategy and regulation officer at National Grid. Picture shows; Steve Smith, chief strategy and regulation officer at National Grid.. NA. Supplied by National Grid Date; Unknown

This year will undoubtedly be remembered as a watershed for renewable electricity generation in the UK. By the end of 2024, it is likely to be the first full year in which low-carbon renewables – wind, solar, and hydropower – generated more electricity than fossil fuels.

The country’s progress in phasing out hydrocarbons was exemplified by the closure of Ratcliffe-on-Sea, the UK’s last coal-fired power plant. I believe it won’t be long before wind power overtakes gas as the largest single source of power generation.

Meanwhile, the new government has entered Whitehall with an ambitious energy transition programme and has hit the ground running with its energy policy: overturning the ban on onshore wind in England, establishing GB Energy, and creating the new ‘Mission Control’ institute to accelerate the journey to cleaner and cheaper energy – all within its first month.

For National Grid, 2024 has been a year focused on delivering our ambitious plans to build the networks needed to accelerate the UK’s energy transition. Earlier this year, we announced an investment of around £30 billion in the UK over the next five years; a transformational step up in energy infrastructure investment, unprecedented in scale and ambition.

This year was also a landmark year for National Grid regarding our Accelerated Strategic Transmission Infrastructure (ASTI) projects, with construction commencing on five of our 17 projects. All 17 will play a crucial role in connecting more clean, low-carbon power to the transmission network in England and Wales.

While getting spades in the ground is always a cause for celebration, I’m also pleased that we held public consultations over the summer covering eight other ASTI projects, including 58 in-person consultations with over 7,600 attendees and 750 participants in online webinars.

Focus on delivery

If 2024 can be characterised as a landmark year in setting the direction for the UK’s clean energy future, then 2025 needs to be a year that we build on this commitment.  At National Grid, we welcome the government’s early positive intent to drive the energy transition forward at a more urgent pace, along with the initial reforms announced so far.

What we want to see next year is a laser focus on delivery, especially when it comes to delivering the necessary reforms to the planning and connections processes. These are two key areas that Ben Wilson, my predecessor in this role, highlighted as key challenges at the core of the energy transition, when he spoke to this publication earlier this year.

We’ve seen encouraging steps in the right direction recently, with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) publishing a consultation on plans to reform the connections process. This marks a shift from the “first come, first served” approach to one where projects ready to connect are prioritised.

Embracing innovation in 2025 and beyond will also be critical to successfully delivering the energy transition. The energy sector has traditionally been slower to adopt technological innovation, partly due to its heavily regulated nature and the focus on reliability. We cannot adopt the “move fast and break things” approach common in tech. However, the scale of the challenge means that embracing new technology and thinking will be vital for accelerating the energy transition.

To this end, National Grid launched a venture capital arm, National Grid Partners (NGP), in 2018 to discover and nurture technological innovations that can unlock new possibilities for the energy transition. Since its launch, NGP has invested $500 million in nearly 50 companies, with startups in our portfolio attracting over $3 billion in additional funding.

Some of the exciting innovations in NGP’s portfolio that we have deployed across our global businesses include LineVision, a startup that produces state-of-the-art sensors that allow for real time monitoring of our transmission lines and can help support growing demand for electricity by allowing us to bring more energy online.

Finally, we hope to see further progress next year on developing a framework that outlines how local communities can benefit from hosting new transmission infrastructure. We believe that communities hosting infrastructure should be recognised and will continue to work with the government and industry to ensure the energy transition delivers tangible long-term benefits.

As we look ahead to 2025, it is crucial that the momentum gained in 2024 is not only maintained but accelerated. The groundwork laid this year must translate into actionable reforms that streamline the connections process and enhance planning efficiency. By prioritising these areas, we can ensure that the UK’s energy transition remains on track, delivering a cleaner, more sustainable future while empowering communities.

