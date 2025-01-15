NESO proposes “pause” in grid connection approvals ahead of reforms

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has proposed pausing applications for new grid connections as it looks to deal with a project backlog.

Following approval from energy regulator Ofgem, NESO will implement new transitional arrangements that will pause applications received as of Wednesday 29 January 2025.

As part of the connections reforms planned for 2025, a new process will be implemented following final regulatory approval by Ofgem.

Grid connections applications have continued to grow over the last year to the point that it is no longer possible to deliver in flight connections reforms in parallel with the existing connections process.

In 2023/24 alone, NESO received over 1,700 queue applications, with more projects already in the queue than is required for the energy system in 2030 or even 2050.

NESO director of connections reform Matt Vickers said: “This transitional arrangement is critical to delivering the connections reforms we will implement later this year, subject to Ofgem approval. It’s a significant step forward in changing the grid connections process for the better.

“Our reforms prioritise projects which are ready to progress, and which are needed to deliver clean power by 2030. To reorder the queue, we need to start from a stable base. This short pause in applications will allow us to work with colleagues across the network companies to prepare for the new processes we need to bring forward the electricity projects needed for the delivery of clean power by 2030 and beyond.”

The plan has been developed in partnership with SSEN, Scottish Power Network and National Grid Electricity Transmission

To enable NESO, transmission owners and distribution network operators to focus on preparing for the new connections reform framework, a new starting point is needed for the connections process, to ensure all projects join the new framework on the same terms.

There will be exceptions to this arrangement to support wider UK energy needs and economic growth.

Demand projects directly connecting to the national electricity transmission network (typically large industrial and commercial units), will be allowed to continue to connect and move through the current connections process, to support the continued delivery of the UK’s industrial development.

Future projects will apply to join the national electricity transmission system during designated windows, and will be required to meet key progress milestones, ensuring only viable projects can move forward.

This will underpin a strategic connections process that is fit for purpose to drive innovation, support growth, and deliver clean power for the nation.

SSEN Transmission director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan said: “These arrangements are needed to give our customers time to have a signed connection offer in place when the implementation stage of the process begins later this year.”

National Grid Electricity Transmission director of customer connections John Twomey added: “Connections reform is progressing well and this short pause proposed by NESO will help to ensure that existing applications are processed at pace, and that industry is on the surest footing to implement a new process that is fit for the future.”