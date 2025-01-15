NESO proposes “pause” in grid connection approvals ahead of reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

NESO proposes “pause” in grid connection approvals ahead of reforms

By Michael Behr
15/01/2025, 7:49 am
© Image: SP Energy NetworksA ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has proposed pausing applications for new grid connections as it looks to deal with a project backlog.

Following approval from energy regulator Ofgem, NESO will implement new transitional arrangements that will pause applications received as of Wednesday 29 January 2025.

As part of the connections reforms planned for 2025, a new process will be implemented following final regulatory approval by Ofgem.

Grid connections applications have continued to grow over the last year to the point that it is no longer possible to deliver in flight connections reforms in parallel with the existing connections process.

In 2023/24 alone, NESO received over 1,700 queue applications, with more projects already in the queue than is required for the energy system in 2030 or even 2050.

NESO director of connections reform Matt Vickers said: “This transitional arrangement is critical to delivering the connections reforms we will implement later this year, subject to Ofgem approval. It’s a significant step forward in changing the grid connections process for the better.

“Our reforms prioritise projects which are ready to progress, and which are needed to deliver clean power by 2030. To reorder the queue, we need to start from a stable base. This short pause in applications will allow us to work with colleagues across the network companies to prepare for the new processes we need to bring forward the electricity projects needed for the delivery of clean power by 2030 and beyond.”

The plan has been developed in partnership with SSEN, Scottish Power Network and National Grid Electricity Transmission

To enable NESO, transmission owners and distribution network operators to focus on preparing for the new connections reform framework, a new starting point is needed for the connections process, to ensure all projects join the new framework on the same terms.

There will be exceptions to this arrangement to support wider UK energy needs and economic growth.

Demand projects directly connecting to the national electricity transmission network (typically large industrial and commercial units), will be allowed to continue to connect and move through the current connections process, to support the continued delivery of the UK’s industrial development.

Future projects will apply to join the national electricity transmission system during designated windows, and will be required to meet key progress milestones, ensuring only viable projects can move forward.

This will underpin a strategic connections process that is fit for purpose to drive innovation, support growth, and deliver clean power for the nation.

SSEN Transmission director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan said: “These arrangements are needed to give our customers time to have a signed connection offer in place when the implementation stage of the process begins later this year.”

National Grid Electricity Transmission director of customer connections John Twomey added: “Connections reform is progressing well and this short pause proposed by NESO will help to ensure that existing applications are processed at pace, and that industry is on the surest footing to implement a new process that is fit for the future.”

