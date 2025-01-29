Improve electricity trading with EU to bring down bills, UK government urged

UK ministers must improve electricity trading arrangements with the EU to help bring down bills for consumers, the Scottish Government has said.

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin also said the UK should align its emissions trading schemes with the EU.

The Scottish Government has published a report on the issue, saying there are a number of areas where the UK can align with the EU on energy matters.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to “reset” relations with the EU and a summit is expected to take place early this year.

Gas and electricity are traded with the bloc on a daily basis and the UK is expected to become a net exporter of electricity in 2030.

Ms Martin said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary of Brexit, the costs to the people of Scotland are becoming ever clearer.

“The best future for Scotland is to be a member state of the EU. But we will always be a voice for closer co-operation with our fellow Europeans – in particular around issues which impact us all such as lowering energy bills and driving up investment in renewables.

“This paper highlights the key areas where working together is vital for achieving our shared ambitions – driving economic growth, reducing costs, strengthening energy security and substantially contributing to our shared climate goals.

“We have a pivotal role to play and stand ready to work collaboratively with the UK Government and wider partners to re-build a closer relationship with Europe in this space.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Under the terms of the trade and co-operation agreement, the UK Government and EU agreed to consider linking our respective carbon pricing schemes and to co-operate on carbon pricing.”