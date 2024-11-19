UK Oil and Gas raises £500,000 for Yorkshire hydrogen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

UK Oil and Gas raises £500,000 for Yorkshire hydrogen store

By Erikka Askeland
19/11/2024, 7:57 am
© Supplied by px GroupOGUK net zero
Saltend Chemicals Park, one of the sites to benefit from the success of the East Coast Cluster CCUS bid.

UK Oil and Gas (AIM:UKOG) has raised £500,000 from investors to acquire land for a salt cavern hydrogen storage site.

The company plans to use the funds to buy farmland in East Yorkshire which has direct access to the North Sea. Proximity to the sea will provide the brine necessary to dissolve the caverns.

UKOG said it plans to take advantage of a “unique window of opportunity” to acquire long term purchase and leasehold rights to the property in the UK’s “most extensive and thickest salt deposit” and a “key nationally strategic area for future hydrogen and existing natural gas storage”.

The site is also within the boundaries of East Coast cluster, which takes in a range of low-carbon projects on the Humber and Teesside, including industrial carbon capture and low-carbon hydrogen production schemes.

In March last year, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) selected three East Coast cluster projects – Net Zero Teesside Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture to be included as part of its track-1 carbon capture and storage (CCUS) scheme which as since been backed by a £22 billion commitment from the Labour government.

UKOG believes this means its hydrogen storage project sits squarely with in this. It highlights the property lies adjacent to the first construction phase of the proposed Project Union national hydrogen pipeline network, planned to connect hydrogen producers, hydrogen-to-power stations, hydrogen storage and end users in the East Coast cluster and Teesside.

Further to this, UKOG said the area “benefits from strong planning precedence” for similar infrastructure projects, greatly increasing the likely probability of securing planning consent.

The project is similar to another site UKOG plans to develop for hydrogen storage in Dorset.

Stephen Sanderson
UKOG executive chairman Stephen Sanderson

Stephen Sanderson UKOG’s chief executive said: “The company has decided to call on additional capital to take advantage of the unique and timely opportunity to  further its acquisition of a new hydrogen storage development site in East Yorkshire.

“The property is located firmly within the government’s E. Coast Track #1 hydrogen cluster and adjacent to the first phase of connection to Project Union, the planned national hydrogen pipeline network.

“Together with our primary Dorset project, the addition of this site will help grow the company’s hydrogen storage portfolio to one of the largest in the UK and position us to take advantage of the government’s planned hydrogen storage allocation round in 2025.”

The firm raised the funds in a share placing, with the 0.025p issue price representing a 26% discount to its closing price. The company has also launched a separate retail offer aimed existing shareholders, with a minimum subscription of £250 per investor.

 

