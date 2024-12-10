SSE, Siemens partner on UK hydrogen power acceleration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

SSE, Siemens partner on UK hydrogen power acceleration

By Anna Kachkova
10/12/2024, 8:29 am
© Supplied by SSE ThermalSSE Thermal's Keadby Power station in North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Humber.
SSE Thermal's Keadby Power station in North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Humber.

SSE (LON:SSE) and Siemens Energy (FWB:ENR) have launched a new collaboration, Mission H2 Power, aimed at developing gas turbine technology capable of running on 100% hydrogen.

The project will be used to support the decarbonisation of SSE Thermal’s Keadby 2 Power Station in North Lincolnshire which is powered using Siemens’ SGT5-9000HL gas turbine.

Under the new collaboration, Siemens will develop a combustion system for the turbine that will be capable of operating on 100% hydrogen, while having the flexibility to operate with natural gas or any blend of the natural gas and hydrogen. For this, Siemens will need to build additional facilities at its clean energy centre in Berlin in order to conduct tests of the technology for large gas turbines.

Both partners will jointly invest in the project, and while they did not provide a specific figure, they described it as a multi-million-pound co-investment.

© Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bl
Visitors watch a photograph of an H2 ready Siemens gas turbine at the Leipzig Sd, the worlds first power plant with an H2-ready TV certificate, gas fired power plant, operated by Stadtwerke Leipzig. Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

This comes as SSE Thermal is also working on the Keadby Next Generation Power Station in partnership with Equinor (OSLO:EQNR), which it says could be the world’s first 100% hydrogen-fuelled power station by 2030. Separately, SSE and Equinor are also collaborating on the Keadby 3 project, which SSE says could become the UK’s first power station equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

The companies said that low-carbon power stations would be essential to providing a clean power system in the UK, with such plants providing a flexible back-up to a renewables-led system. The UK government is targeting the decarbonisation of the country’s power grid by 2030. SSE and Siemens pointed to an analysis from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), which had found that around 7GW of low-carbon flexible power would likely be needed on the UK grid by 2035, with around half of that capacity to be provided by hydrogen-fired power stations.

The new collaboration will build on previous work the two companies have partnered on in the area of clean hydrogen development. In statements on the latest collaboration, executives from both companies highlighted the role hydrogen could play in a decarbonised grid.

“As the UK’s clean energy champion, SSE is uniquely positioned to take a leading role on the deployment of low-carbon flexible power stations,” stated SSE Thermal’s managing director, Finlay McCutcheon.

“Our projects will be pivotal in providing flexible backup to renewables and while we still need to see a rapid acceleration in policy and deployment, the need for this technology is beyond question – it is a matter of when not if and this partnership can help us reach that destination as soon as possible,” he continued.

“We are living in a transformative time for the energy sector,” added Siemens Energy UK&I’s vice president, Darren Davidson. “Our HL-class gas turbine has set records for efficiency and power performance. This new collaboration is a significant step in reaching the point where large gas turbines can run on 100% hydrogen.”

The announcement also included a statement from UK Minister for Industry Sarah Jones, who reiterated the government’s desire to make the UK a global leader in hydrogen. She added that it is projects such as Mission H2 Power that would help the Labour government achieve clean power, thereby shielding the country from the “rollercoaster of unstable fossil fuel prices” while bolstering its energy security.

