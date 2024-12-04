Torness extends life as EDF forges on with more nuclear power

Scotland’s only nuclear power plant, Torness in Dunbar, will generate power until 2030 following a £1.3 billion investment from EDF.

The investment from the French Energy company is set to extend the lives of Heysham 2, in Lancashire, as well while ensuring that the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 nuclear power plants will produce until 2027.

There were plans to extend the life of Torness out to 2030 back in 2016, however, cracks in the site’s granite bricks caused complications.

Initially, the Dunbar power plant was set to be decommissioned in 2023.

EDF CEO Vincent de Rivaz said: “Our continuing investment, our expertise and the professional relationship we have with the safety regulator means we can safely prolong the operating life of our nuclear power stations.

“Their excellent output shows that reliability is improving whilst their safety and environmental performance is higher than ever.”

UK’s first reactor in over 30 years installed at Hinkley Point C

This comes as EDF also forged ahead with the development of its Hinkley Point C power plant as it installed the UK’s first nuclear reactor in over 30 years.

The first of two 13m long “reactor pressure vessels” has been installed at the Somerset site which is set to produce enough electricity to power three million homes, EDF claimed.

Once two units have been installed at the power station, Hinkley Point C will provide 7% of Britain’s electricity.

This comes less than a year after a huge steel dome was lifted in place to close the reactor building at the plant.

The reactor is the first to be installed at a British power station since Sizewell B’s in 1991.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Installing the first reactor pressure vessel at Hinkley Point C is a significant feat of engineering and a major step forward for the UK’s most advanced nuclear project.

“Getting Hinkley up and running to produce clean power for six million homes will be a win for our long-term energy independence, protecting billpayers as we accelerate to net zero.”