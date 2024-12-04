Torness extends life as EDF forges on with more nuclear power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Torness extends life as EDF forges on with more nuclear power

By Ryan Duff
04/12/2024, 7:09 am Updated: 04/12/2024, 7:18 am
© Shutterstock / Graham Stuartnuclear scotland
A view of Torness nuclear power station

Scotland’s only nuclear power plant, Torness in Dunbar, will generate power until 2030 following a £1.3 billion investment from EDF.

The investment from the French Energy company is set to extend the lives of Heysham 2, in Lancashire, as well while ensuring that the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 nuclear power plants will produce until 2027.

There were plans to extend the life of Torness out to 2030 back in 2016, however, cracks in the site’s granite bricks caused complications.

Initially, the Dunbar power plant was set to be decommissioned in 2023.

EDF CEO Vincent de Rivaz said: “Our continuing investment, our expertise and the professional relationship we have with the safety regulator means we can safely prolong the operating life of our nuclear power stations.

“Their excellent output shows that reliability is improving whilst their safety and environmental performance is higher than ever.”

UK’s first reactor in over 30 years installed at Hinkley Point C

This comes as EDF also forged ahead with the development of its Hinkley Point C power plant as it installed the UK’s first nuclear reactor in over 30 years.

The first of two 13m long “reactor pressure vessels” has been installed at the Somerset site which is set to produce enough electricity to power three million homes, EDF claimed.

Once two units have been installed at the power station, Hinkley Point C will provide  7% of Britain’s electricity.

This comes less than a year after a huge steel dome was lifted in place to close the reactor building at the plant.

The reactor is the first to be installed at a British power station since Sizewell B’s in 1991.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Installing the first reactor pressure vessel at Hinkley Point C is a significant feat of engineering and a major step forward for the UK’s most advanced nuclear project.

“Getting Hinkley up and running to produce clean power for six million homes will be a win for our long-term energy independence, protecting billpayers as we accelerate to net zero.”

