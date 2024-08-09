UK-backed loan for Turkish solar farm offers boost to Britain’s supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

UK-backed loan for Turkish solar farm offers boost to Britain’s supply chain

By Michael Behr
09/08/2024, 3:35 pm
© Supplied by Kalyon EnerjiA series of solar panels in Turkey.

A UK-backed loan to build a major Turkish solar project will provide work for the UK’s renewable-energy sector supply chain.

Export credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF), along with its Polish counterpart KUKE, guaranteed a €249 million (£213.5m) loan to Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.

The funds will be used to build a series of solar farms with a combined capacity of 390MW across seven separate sites in the provinces of Bor-Nigde, Gaziantep and Sanliurfa-Viransehir.

UKEF said the deal will support UK jobs in the renewable energy supply chain, particularly in the Midlands.

GE Vernova – via its subsidiary UK Grid Solutions Ltd – will supply and install inverter stations, power-plant controllers and other critical equipment from the company’s Staffordshire site.

Once complete, the project will be Turkey’s second largest solar project to date.

UK Minister for Exports Gareth Thomas said: “Our mission is to grow the economy, including through boosting exports so British businesses can sell their world-class goods and services around the world.

“This announcement will support jobs and businesses across the country, especially in the Midlands, and support the global transition toward cleaner energy. It also demonstrates how UK Export Finance can help businesses grow, export and boost economic growth.”

In addition, Polish exporters will deliver security systems (including both software and equipment) and steel components for the project.

The financing is guaranteed by a 100% UKEF guarantee, with over €122m (£104.6m) reinsured by KUKE, Poland’s export credit agency.

Chief executive of Solar Energy UK Chris Hewett added: “It’s great that the government is recognising the potential for UK supply chain companies in the solar sector. The Solar Taskforce will be exploring ways the government can grow these market opportunities further.”

