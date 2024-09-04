Talbot Green solar farm marks third planning approval for Windel this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

Talbot Green solar farm marks third planning approval for Windel this year

By Anna Kachkova
04/09/2024, 8:24 am
© Supplied by Windel EnergyArial image of site of Talbot Green solar farm. Ynysmaerdy, Wales.
Windel Energy and Recurrent Energy have won planning permission for their proposed 9.9MW solar farm, which will be connected to the Talbot Green substation at Ynysmaerdy, Wales.

The Rhonda Cynon Taf local council has granted planning permission to Windel Energy and Recurrent Energy for their proposed 9.9MW solar farm, which will be connected to the Talbot Green substation at Ynysmaerdy, Wales.

Windel first announced the approval in early July, but in an update issued at the end of August, noted that this was one of three planning permissions to be granted to it so far this year.

It comes on top of planning consent being granted in May by Cumberland Council for the Harker 200-MW/400-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Carlisle. And in July, a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the 350MWp Mallard Pass solar farm in Lincolnshire and Rutland was granted to Windel by UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband.

Both the Harker and Mallard Pass projects are also joint developments with Recurrent, which is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar. Windel and Recurrent are working together across the UK under a development services agreement.

The latest update was issued after all the relevant approvals were in hand.

The Talbot Green solar farm is expected to take six months to be constructed and is due to be connected in 2025. The site spans 47.2 acres (19.1 hectares) across several agricultural fields, where photovoltaic (PV) panels will be installed in a south-facing alignment. The detailed design of the connection is being agreed with the distribution network operator (DNO), the companies said.

They noted that biodiversity enhancements were “at the fore” of the project. These include the creation of an ecological corridor that will be formally managed over the project’s lifespan and the planting of new, native species-rich hedgerow in an effort to boost habitats.

Northumberland-headquartered Windel currently has more than 1.5 GW of solar power, 3 GW of battery energy storage and 150 MW of onshore wind at various stages of development. Recurrent, meanwhile, has completed 9 GW of operating solar projects and 3 GWh of energy storage projects across six continents to date.

In May, Recurrent announced that it had secured a multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1.3billlion (£1.1b) with 10 banks for the construction of renewable energy projects across six European countries. The facility will initially support the near-term construction of close to 1 GW of solar capacity, with the majority allocated to Spain and the remainder to the UK.

