Massive £800m solar farm applies for development consent

Photovolt Development Partners has submitted a development application for its major 840MW Botley West solar farm in Oxfordshire.

The company’s director, Mark Owen-Lloyd, said that Botley West “will make a huge contribution towards achieving net zero in the UK. This project will help equip Britain to mitigate the impact of devastating climate change.

“The process will now enter a new phase, with the Planning Inspectorate adopting an evidence-based approach to their deliberations. These proposals follow extensive consultation with the local community and thorough, years-long environmental studies.

“This has resulted in the provision of new walking paths, increasing the distance between panels and residential areas and a commitment to a minimum 70% biodiversity net gain.”

The Planning Inspectorate will appoint an examining authority and examine the proposal following procedures outlined in the Planning Act 2008.

Photovolt expects this to take place next year, with a decision to come in either 2025 or 2026. The Botley West solar farm has agreed a grid connection date for autumn 2027.

Its 840MW capacity would make it a contender for the UK’s largest solar farm. In addition, it could help push the UK towards its 2030 clean energy target, which calls for trebling its solar capacity to 47GW, up from the current 15GW.

Owen-Lloyd added: “Botley West represents a major investment of £800 million, creating skilled jobs and helping power local businesses. Our submission includes community benefits aimed at ensuring those nearest to the project benefit financially.”

A series of consultations have altered the project’s initial design, including reducing the initially proposed installation area, with 1,235 acres of the 3,200-acre site having no solar panels at all.

The buffer zone between the project and residential areas was also increased.

In addition, Photovolt said that the project will see a biodiversity net gain of 70%, with the creation of new hedgerows, opening up of new grazing pasture, protection of ancient woodland and planting of new trees.