Massive £800m solar farm applies for development consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

Massive £800m solar farm applies for development consent

By Michael Behr
18/11/2024, 8:16 am
A solar farm in Surrey

Photovolt Development Partners has submitted a development application for its major 840MW Botley West solar farm in Oxfordshire.

The company’s director, Mark Owen-Lloyd, said that Botley West “will make a huge contribution towards achieving net zero in the UK. This project will help equip Britain to mitigate the impact of devastating climate change.

“The process will now enter a new phase, with the Planning Inspectorate adopting an evidence-based approach to their deliberations. These proposals follow extensive consultation with the local community and thorough, years-long environmental studies.

“This has resulted in the provision of new walking paths, increasing the distance between panels and residential areas and a commitment to a minimum 70% biodiversity net gain.”

The Planning Inspectorate will appoint an examining authority and examine the proposal following procedures outlined in the Planning Act 2008.

Photovolt expects this to take place next year, with a decision to come in either 2025 or 2026. The Botley West solar farm has agreed a grid connection date for autumn 2027.

Its 840MW capacity would make it a contender for the UK’s largest solar farm. In addition, it could help push the UK towards its 2030 clean energy target, which calls for trebling its solar capacity to 47GW, up from the current 15GW.

Owen-Lloyd added: “Botley West represents a major investment of £800 million, creating skilled jobs and helping power local businesses. Our submission includes community benefits aimed at ensuring those nearest to the project benefit financially.”

A series of consultations have altered the project’s initial design, including reducing the initially proposed installation area, with 1,235 acres of the 3,200-acre site having no solar panels at all.

The buffer zone between the project and residential areas was also increased.

In addition, Photovolt said that the project will see a biodiversity net gain of 70%, with the creation of new hedgerows, opening up of new grazing pasture, protection of ancient woodland and planting of new trees.

Recommended for you

Tags