JCE Energy installs solar power system on Norwegian platform

Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has provided Aker BP with a modular solar system to provide power during construction of an unmanned installation (UI).

The solar modules were added to Aker BP’s Fenris UI ahead of connecting it to a permanent power source from its host platform in the Valhall field.

The ATEX/IECEx-certified and NORSOK-conforming solar system will help provide a reliable, year-round energy supply and replace the use of traditional diesel generators.

General manager of JCE Energy Marco Gheza commented: “Our solar power package represents a pivotal step in proving the viability of renewable energy in some of the most challenging environments.

“This project not only demonstrates our engineering expertise but also reinforces our commitment to helping the energy sector transition to more sustainable practices.”

The modular solar power package was designed and manufactured to address the specific challenges of offshore operations in the North Sea. It can withstand extreme conditions, including limited daylight during winter months.

The system will support essential functions, such as well monitoring, remote communications and navaids.

The solar panels were strategically arranged along the platform’s perimeter and angled to capture optimal sunlight throughout the day. The design aims to preserve deck space and ensure easy installation and removal.

A compact, pre-assembled container unit was constructed at JCE Energy’s Aberdeen facility. JCE Energy deployed over 20 people to deliver the project as part of the deal, worth upwards of US$1 million.

© Supplied by JCE Energy

Under the current plan, the solar module will provide power over the coming years before the UI and underwater tie-in is complete.

After that, the module will be removed, though there is the possibility of leaving it in place to run certain systems.

The Fenris platform is part of the Valhall field, based in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea.

Developing Fenris is part of a broader campaign to modernise the Valhall field, which includes removing old platforms and installing a new centrally located platform.

The old Valhall platform began operations with electricity from shore in 2013. Production on Fenris is expected to start in the second quarter of 2027.

Project director for Valhall PWP-Fenris Rannveig Storebo said: “It has been crucial for the Fenris project to find a solution that can provide temporary power for well monitoring and navaid equipment on Fenris UI in the standalone phase before permanent power is established from the host platform.

“JCE has helped us developing a solar panel-based system that will meet our needs in this phase of the project with innovative and good solutions.”