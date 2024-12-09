JCE Energy installs solar power system on Norwegian platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

JCE Energy installs solar power system on Norwegian platform

By Michael Behr
09/12/2024, 8:40 pm
JCE Energy's solar panel system installed on the Fenris platform.
JCE Energy's solar panel system installed on the Fenris platform.

Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has provided Aker BP with a modular solar system to provide power during construction of an unmanned installation (UI).

The solar modules were added to Aker BP’s Fenris UI ahead of connecting it to a permanent power source from its host platform in the Valhall field.

The ATEX/IECEx-certified and NORSOK-conforming solar system will help provide a reliable, year-round energy supply and replace the use of traditional diesel generators.

General manager of JCE Energy Marco Gheza commented: “Our solar power package represents a pivotal step in proving the viability of renewable energy in some of the most challenging environments.

“This project not only demonstrates our engineering expertise but also reinforces our commitment to helping the energy sector transition to more sustainable practices.”

The modular solar power package was designed and manufactured to address the specific challenges of offshore operations in the North Sea. It can withstand extreme conditions, including limited daylight during winter months.

The system will support essential functions, such as well monitoring, remote communications and navaids.

The solar panels were strategically arranged along the platform’s perimeter and angled to capture optimal sunlight throughout the day. The design aims to preserve deck space and ensure easy installation and removal.

A compact, pre-assembled container unit was constructed at JCE Energy’s Aberdeen facility. JCE Energy deployed over 20 people to deliver the project as part of the deal, worth upwards of US$1 million.

Aker BP's Fenris UI in the Norwegian North Sea. © Supplied by JCE Energy
Aker BP’s Fenris UI in the Norwegian North Sea.

Under the current plan, the solar module will provide power over the coming years before the UI and underwater tie-in is complete.

After that, the module will be removed, though there is the possibility of leaving it in place to run certain systems.

The Fenris platform is part of the Valhall field, based in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea.

Developing Fenris is part of a broader campaign to modernise the Valhall field, which includes removing old platforms and installing a new centrally located platform.

The old Valhall platform began operations with electricity from shore in 2013. Production on Fenris is expected to start in the second quarter of 2027.

Project director for Valhall PWP-Fenris Rannveig Storebo said: “It has been crucial for the Fenris project to find a solution that can provide temporary power for well monitoring and navaid equipment on Fenris UI in the standalone phase before permanent power is established from the host platform.

“JCE has helped us developing a solar panel-based system that will meet our needs in this phase of the project with innovative and good solutions.”

