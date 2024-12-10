Centrica on track for full year despite storage business loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Centrica on track for full year despite storage business loss

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
10/12/2024, 7:47 am Updated: 10/12/2024, 9:22 am
© Supplied by Centricalhyfe centrica green hydrogen
Centrica has plans to revamp its Rough site into a storage base for hydrogen.

British Gas owner Centrica (LON:CSA) is on track to meet full year expectations despite predicting a loss at its storage business which includes the UK’s strategic North Sea gas store, Rough.

In an update to the market, the firm said it has “delivered good strategic progress” in 2024.

It pointed to the recent announcement of plans to extend the lives of four nuclear power stations, Heysham 1 and 2, Hartlepool and Torness in Scotland along with French electricity giant, EDF (PAR:EDF).

It confirmed it expects 2024 full year earnings per share to be “broadly” in line with analyst consensus, adding a caveat about the “usual uncertainties” as it looks to the end of the year including risks of the weather, commodity prices and asset performance.

However, it said operating profit in its infrastructure business would also be in line with expectation,  including “a second half loss for Centrica Energy Storage+”.

It added it expects another loss in this side of the business in 2025 in the range of £50 to  £100 million.

The firm remained confident enough to announce a boon for shareholders, and announced a £300m extension to its share buyback programme.

It said that the extension means it has repurchased £1.5 billion of its ordinary shares since November 2022. Today’s buyback is expected to complete no later than the end of September 2025, it said.

Recently Centrica revealed it has begun decommissioning platform infrastructure at the depleted Rough gas field off the coast of Yorkshire.

Centrica intends to redevelop the gas storage facility at the depleted Rough gas field in the North Sea, which was decommissioned in 2017 and then reopened in 2022, into a hydrogen storage facility.

A spokesperson for the energy company told Energy Voice that it has the “cash to invest” in the £2 billion redevelopment of Rough, but that it requires a cap-and-floor subsidy to operate the field as a hydrogen storage facility.

