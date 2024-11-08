Crown Estate to fund tidal energy efforts in Severn Estuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Crown Estate to fund tidal energy efforts in Severn Estuary

By Anna Kachkova
08/11/2024, 10:43 am
Severn Estuary
Severn Estuary

The Severn Estuary Commission announced on November 6 that the Crown Estate had pledged to give £150,000 to support the commission’s work exploring the potential for sustainable energy production from the Severn Estuary.

The commission was launched in March 2024 by the Western Gateway Partnership, a pan-regional organisation aimed at bringing together business, local leaders and academia to drive sustainable growth across South Wales and Western England.

According to the announcement, the Severn Estuary has the highest tidal range in Europe and has been estimated to have the potential to provide up to 7% of the UK’s total energy needs.

The Severn Estuary Commission is exploring the possibilities for harnessing this energy while also protecting natural habitats.

The commission operates with support from the UK and Welsh governments and brings together expertise in engineering, the environment and finance.

It says its broad mandate includes the examination of existing energy technologies, funding and financing options, environmental protection measures and social and economic impacts, among others.

The funding from the Crown Estate will go towards research being carried out by the commission to explore the potential impacts on the environment and economy of the Severn Estuary while also looking at ways to harness tidal energy in the region.

The announcement noted that the funding award aligns with the Crown Estate’s stated long-term aims, with the organisation listing net zero and energy security, inclusive communities and economic growth and nature and biodiversity as its three main areas of focus on its website.

Tidal energy

Tidal energy is just one of the industries the Crown Estate is looking at as it works to stimulate drive clean energy development in the UK.

“The Severn Estuary is a vital natural resource with immense environmental and economic significance,” stated the Crown Estate’s new energies portfolio manager, Mike Dobson. “No one source will deliver the UK’s energy transition; we must explore a range of technologies as part of our future energy mix,” he said.

“Tidal power can have a role to play within that and we believe the important characteristics of a good tidal range project (as well as meeting DESNZ’s ‘Criteria For a Well-developed Tidal Range Proposal’) are a scheme which makes a positive case for nature, is focused on positive outcomes for communities and which represents efficient use of the seabed,” Dobson continued.

The expectation is that the funding will help to ensure the Severn Estuary Commission can procure the best support to further its research.

Crown Estate

This comes as the Crown Estate’s role is evolving. In July, the Crown Estate announced that it was partnering with Great British (GB) Energy, newly launched and still in the process of being set up.

The partnership has been billed as combining GB Energy’s ability to contribute strategic industrial policy that the state can provide, as well as its ability to invest, with the Crown Estate’s expertise in developing renewable capacity.

The Crown Estate will also be able to contribute its new investment and borrowing powers to the partnership, as set out in the Crown Estate Bill, introduced into Parliament in July. The bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords, the Crown Estate said in a November 6 update.

The initial announcements about the partnership have been focused primarily on offshore wind, with the Crown Estate estimating that the collaboration would lead to up to 20-30GW of new offshore wind developments reaching the seabed lease stage by 2030.

Tidal energy, meanwhile, tends to receive less attention as the UK works to ramp up its renewable energy capacity.

However, through the UK’s contracts for difference (CfD) renewable auctions, there is now 83MW of contracted tidal stream capacity in Scotland and 38MW in Wales, according to the UK Marine Energy Council (MEC).

The Severn Estuary Commission’s announcement indicates that further efforts to bring new tidal energy projects online are also underway.

