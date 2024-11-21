Scottish wave energy firm Mocean Energy launches £900k in crowdfunding campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Scottish wave energy firm Mocean Energy launches £900k in crowdfunding campaign

By Mathew Perry
21/11/2024, 3:00 pm
© Image: Mocean EnergyMocean Energy founder and managing director Cameron McNatt in front of the company's BlueX wave energy converter.
Mocean Energy founder and managing director Cameron McNatt in front of the company's BlueX wave energy converter.

Scottish wave energy developer Mocean Energy is aiming to raise £900,000 from a crowdfunding campaign as the company looks to mature its technology.

Founded in 2015, the Edinburgh-headquartered firm first launched its prototype Blue X wave energy converter (WEC) for testing off the coast of Orkney in 2021.

The Blue X later underwent further testing as part of the renewables for subsea power (RSP) project.

The initiative, which featured Aberdeen’s Verlume and North Sea operators including Shell, paired the WEC with subsea battery storage to decarbonise oil and gas operations.

© Image: Mocean Energy
Mocean Energy’s BlueX wave energy converter.

Following the success of the RSP project, Mocean has launched a commercial version of its WEC, the Blue Star, and also partnered with oil and gas firm Proserv.

Now, the company wants to move beyond its research and prototype phase and focus on full commercialisation of the WEC technology, alongside international expansion.

Alongside the Blue Star, Mocean is developing a larger second-generation WEC known as Blue Horizon which it hopes to deploy at utility-scale globally.

Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt said the crowdfunding campaign is an opportunity for investors to “join us on this exciting journey”.

“We are advancing our innovative technology in support of our ambition to become a global leader in the ocean energy space,” he said.

Investors have already committed nearly £400,000 to Mocean’s fundraising campaign since it launched for early access in October.

Mocean Energy investors

Since 2020, Mocean has raised more than £7.8 million from a mix of equity investments alongside Wave Energy Scotland, Innovate UK and EU grant funding.

Equity investors include Scottish Enterprise, Equity Gap, the University of Edinburgh, Katapult Ocean and Japanese shipping conglomerate MOL.

In launching its latest fundraising campaign, Mocean joins UK tidal energy firms Inyanga Marine Energy and Proteus Marine Renewables in a pivot to crowdfunding.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy
Mocean Energy Blue X wave machine during sea trials at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney.

Scottish tidal energy firm Orbital Marine Power has also utilised crowdfunding the past, raising just under £2.3m in 2020.

The recent rise in crowdfunding campaigns among marine energy firms comes as the UK government extends two start-up focused investment schemes.

HM Treasury said the government will extend the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the Venture Capital Trust until 2035.

The schemes aim to encourage investment into new or young companies through tax-relief incentives.

The Treasury said extending the schemes will encourage innovation, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

 

 

 

