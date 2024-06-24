Scottish wind turbine company agrees exclusive deal with Ineos

A Scottish firm that has developed a wind turbine blade protection system has struck an exclusive deal to use an “ultra-tough” material produced by Ineos.

Edge Solutions will extend its use of a bespoke version of Ineos’ thermoplastic, Luran, for its wind turbine erosion shield.

The new exclusivity agreement extends Edge Solutions’ sole global rights to use Luran SC in its leading edge protection (LEP) applications for the next decade, and on a rolling annual basis thereafter.

Thermoplastic edge for blades

Luran is produced by Frankfurt-headquartered Ineos Styrolution. Other variations of the co-polymer are used in a range of products, such as durable household goods and cosmetics packaging.

Edge Solutions has developed Armour Edge, a patented, custom-fitted modular shield that protects wind turbine blades from erosion.

The firm, which recently moved from Dundee to Edinburgh, sold its first products in 2020. It said it already has repeat orders from early customers including German energy giant, RWE and the German offshore wind farm Riffgat.

© Supplied by Edge Solutions

Earlier this year the firm closed a £1 million EIS round though existing and new private investors and is seeking to bring impact funds and other corporate investors on board.

Edge Solutions managing director David Urch said: “This agreement cements our position as a significant player in the LEP market and underlines the strength of our long-term partnership with Ineos Styrolution.

“There is growing recognition from installers, operators and OEMs of the value of our product – both in ease of application and in durability, with potential to use Armour Edge as part of a proactive maintenance strategy.

“We look forward to announcing significant new customer orders in the months ahead.”

Andreas Kolf, business development manager at Ineos Styrolution, said: “We are very excited to work with the very motivated and ambitious team at Edge Solutions.

“The fact that our material contributes to the production of renewable energy adds a new facet to our own commitment to sustainability.”