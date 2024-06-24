Scottish wind turbine company agrees exclusive deal with Ineos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Scottish wind turbine company agrees exclusive deal with Ineos

By Erikka Askeland
24/06/2024, 3:21 pm
© Supplied by Edge SolutionsDavid Urch Managing Director of Armour Edge with a turbine blade protector
Edge Solutions' boss David Urch said the firm will announce "significant" customer orders in the months ahead

A Scottish firm that has developed a wind turbine blade protection system has struck an exclusive deal to use an “ultra-tough” material produced by Ineos.

Edge Solutions will extend its use of a bespoke version of Ineos’ thermoplastic, Luran, for its wind turbine erosion shield.

The new exclusivity agreement extends Edge Solutions’ sole global rights to use Luran SC in its leading edge protection (LEP) applications for the next decade, and on a rolling annual basis thereafter.

Thermoplastic edge for blades

Luran is produced by Frankfurt-headquartered Ineos Styrolution. Other variations of the co-polymer are used in a range of products, such as durable household goods and cosmetics packaging.

Edge Solutions has developed Armour Edge, a patented, custom-fitted modular shield that protects wind turbine blades from erosion.

The firm, which recently moved from Dundee to Edinburgh, sold its first products in 2020. It said it already has repeat orders from early customers including German energy giant, RWE and the German offshore wind farm Riffgat.

© Supplied by Edge Solutions
Edge Solutions’ Armour Edge protects wind turbine blades from erosion. Image: Edge Solutions

Earlier this year the firm closed a £1 million EIS round though existing and new private investors and is seeking to bring impact funds and other corporate investors on board.

Edge Solutions managing director David Urch said: “This agreement cements our position as a significant player in the LEP market and underlines the strength of our long-term partnership with Ineos Styrolution.

“There is growing recognition from installers, operators and OEMs of the value of our product – both in ease of application and in durability, with potential to use Armour Edge as part of a proactive maintenance strategy.

“We look forward to announcing significant new customer orders in the months ahead.”

Andreas Kolf, business development manager at Ineos Styrolution, said: “We are very excited to work with the very motivated and ambitious team at Edge Solutions.

“The fact that our material contributes to the production of renewable energy adds a new facet to our own commitment to sustainability.”

