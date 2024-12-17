Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon developers combine extension projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon developers combine extension projects

By Michael Behr
17/12/2024, 11:36 am
The Sheringham Shoal wind farm is near the Dudgeon project
The Equinor-operated Sheringham Shoal off the coast of North Norfolk.

The developers of the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farm extensions have decided to combine the two into a single project.

Equinor holds stakes in both wind farms – 100% in Sheringham Shoal, with Equitix Offshore 3 and Macquarie Asset Management holding options to acquire a total of 60% interests once a final investment decision is taken.

The Dudgeon extension project is owned 35% by Equinor, 35% by Masdar and 30% by China Resources Power.

The partners have agreed to bring the two projects under a joint ownership structure in one legal entity, subject to regulatory approvals being obtained before closing.

This aims to derisk the projects through a simplified and collaborative approach.

Equinor vice-president of UK renewables Halfdan Brustad said: “Drawing on our experience of oil and gas unitisation, we have applied key learnings to make this project more competitive, ensuring economic efficiencies and cost savings.

“By developing one project instead of two, we can unlock additional value from volume at scale, whilst sharing joint infrastructure, maximising local benefits and minimising disruption.”

The combined extension projects will add 719MW to the existing wind farms, with Sheringham Shoal having a capability of 317MW and Dudgeon 402MW.

UK authorities granted the development consents in April 2024, the first time in the UK that two offshore wind projects under separate ownership were awarded consent under a shared application.

Based off the coast of Norfolk, Sheringham Shoal was completed in 2012 and Dudgeon was finished in 2017.

The extension project aims to power nearly 1.5 million UK homes and generate over £370 million in direct gross value added (GVA) to the East Anglian and UK economy.

This includes supporting more than 1,800 full time jobs per year during the construction phase.

Masdar director of global offshore wind and UK operations Husain Al Meer said: “The establishment of this joint venture will streamline operational efficiencies, and in doing so, accelerate the development of additional offshore wind capacity for the British economy – a crucial contribution to meeting the UK’s ambitious clean energy targets, and enhancing energy affordability, resilience, and security.”

A spokesperson for the option holders, Equitix, TRIG and Macquarie Asset Management added: “We support this innovative merger of the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon extension projects; it is an important development that will support the UK’s transition to net zero, as well as delivering more competitive energy prices and greater energy security.”

The project partners will now continue to mature the development toward making a final investment decision.

