SSEN calls for ‘planning reform’ after it recieves transmission consent

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission has criticised the UK’s consenting process after waiting “the better part of two years” for project approval.

SSEN Transmission received the final major consent for the remaining part of its Argyll and Kintyre 275kV reinforcement project, but the firm’s wait has prompted a call for “planning reform”.

Tony Scott, director of capital development and delivery at SSEN Transmission, said: “The fact that the consenting decision took the better part of two years underlines the need for planning reform for electricity infrastructure, and we welcome the work that the Scottish and UK governments are taking forward together in this area.

“The prize of planning reform is a robust, timely and proportionate process, which meaningfully involves local communities, and a centrepiece should be that determination periods are timebound to 12 months.”

The Inveraray to Taynuilt overhead tie-in to Creag Dhubh Substation from the existing 132kV line has been granted consent, meaning the full Argyll and Kintyre project has been given the go-ahead.

SSEN Transmission submitted the application to the Scottish government in February last year.

The project involves building two sections of overhead line to connect a circuit to the new substation at Creag Dhubh, which is currently under construction.

“Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is crucial if we are to achieve the country’s energy security and clean power objectives, and it’s also a major driver of jobs and economic activity locally and across the north of Scotland,” Scott added.

“We’ve been engaging with the local supply chain and other local businesses to explore every opportunity to be involved in this programme of work across the region.”

SSE Renewables has been caught in the doldrums as it continues to wait for much anticipated consenting for its Berwick Bank offshore wind farm.

Despite the project’s planning application having been made in December 2022, the 4.1GW super project is still awaiting a decision from Scottish Ministers.

Recent reports have indicated that billions of pounds of investment and thousands of jobs are potentially at risk as a result of the long wait for approval.

Strathy South Wind Farm reaches FID

This came as SSEN’s parent company SSE announced a final investment decision (FID) on its Strathy South Wind Farm in the highlands.

The 208MW project is located in north-east Sutherland and development has been progressing for “over a decade,” SSE said.

Main construction works at Strathy South Wind Farm will begin in spring 2025, with commercial operations expected in late 2027.

Vestas has been selected to supply, install and commission the 35 V162-6.2 MW turbines for the project.

The project was approved in 2018 following a public inquiry after Highland Council and others, including the RSPB and NatureScot, objected.

Heather Donald, director of onshore wind, solar and battery for SSE Renewables, commented: “As a project that has been in SSE Renewables’ portfolio pipeline for over a decade, this decision marks an important milestone for the project’s progression.

“Along with supporting delivery of the UK and Scottish government’s ambitious decarbonisation and energy security targets, Strathy South will deliver a number of legacy benefits to its host communities and the Highland region throughout the project’s lifetime.”

The wind farm is set to bring a community investment fund valued at £1 million/year for the lifetime of the wind farm.