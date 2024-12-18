Seaway7 receives Inch Cape offshore wind foundation contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Seaway7 receives Inch Cape offshore wind foundation contract

By Michael Behr
18/12/2024, 7:04 am
© Seaway 7Seagreen windfarm
Seaway 7 provided engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of Seagreen’s 114 wind turbine generator foundations

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has received a contract from ESB and Red Rock Renewables to transport and install pin-pile jacket foundations and transition pieces for their Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 18 pin-pile jacket foundations and 54 transition pieces with offshore works expected to commence in 2026.

Without giving an exact value, Subsea7 said that the contract value is between $150 million and $300m.

Seaway7 vice-president of UK & Asia Lloyd Duthie said: “We are looking forward to supporting ESB and Red Rock on the Inch Cape project and at the same time making a contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

The 1.1GW Inch Cape project offshore site is located in the Scottish North Sea, 15km off the Angus coast, and will comprise 72 wind turbine generators.

Forth Ports recently announced that it will handle foundation marshalling for the project at the Port of Leith. This spurred a £50-million private investment in infrastructure at the facility.

The monopiles will be fabricated by Chinese companies Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) with expected delivery in late 2025.

The monopiles will have maximum outer diameters of 11.5 metres and a maximum length of 110m, with each weighing up to 2,700 tonnes.

The project’s 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines will be marshalled at the Port of Dundee.

First power at Inch Cape is expected in 2026, ahead of commissioning in 2027.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “I am extremely pleased to have such an experienced party as Seaway7 sign with the project and take responsibility for the installation of our jacket foundations and the transition pieces.”

