Seaway7 receives Inch Cape offshore wind foundation contract

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has received a contract from ESB and Red Rock Renewables to transport and install pin-pile jacket foundations and transition pieces for their Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 18 pin-pile jacket foundations and 54 transition pieces with offshore works expected to commence in 2026.

Without giving an exact value, Subsea7 said that the contract value is between $150 million and $300m.

Seaway7 vice-president of UK & Asia Lloyd Duthie said: “We are looking forward to supporting ESB and Red Rock on the Inch Cape project and at the same time making a contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

The 1.1GW Inch Cape project offshore site is located in the Scottish North Sea, 15km off the Angus coast, and will comprise 72 wind turbine generators.

Forth Ports recently announced that it will handle foundation marshalling for the project at the Port of Leith. This spurred a £50-million private investment in infrastructure at the facility.

The monopiles will be fabricated by Chinese companies Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) with expected delivery in late 2025.

The monopiles will have maximum outer diameters of 11.5 metres and a maximum length of 110m, with each weighing up to 2,700 tonnes.

The project’s 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines will be marshalled at the Port of Dundee.

First power at Inch Cape is expected in 2026, ahead of commissioning in 2027.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “I am extremely pleased to have such an experienced party as Seaway7 sign with the project and take responsibility for the installation of our jacket foundations and the transition pieces.”