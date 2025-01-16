ORE Catapult launches new offshore wind supply chain programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

ORE Catapult launches new offshore wind supply chain programme

By Michael Behr
16/01/2025, 7:40 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockAn offshore wind farm, with the industry expected to receive a boost from the increased budget for AR6
Offshore wind farm

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has announced a supply chain programme aimed at helping Scotland’s island and coastal communities benefit from the offshore wind industry.

The Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) Island programme will offer fully-funded, expert support to help eligible companies succeed in the offshore wind industry, both at home and abroad.

It builds on ORE Catapult’s Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme, which was established in 2019.

Director of development and operations at ORE Catapult Andy Macdonald said: “Scotland’s islands have a proud history of technology innovation and engineering prowess coupled with an enviable depth of specialist expertise gained servicing the oil and gas sector. They are therefore ideally equipped to make the transition to the growing offshore wind sector and we would encourage companies developing innovative technology solutions to apply for this latest programme.”

The new programme has been tailored to better fit the business demographics of Scottish island and coastal-based businesses, with changes to the entry requirements to make it more accessible and plans to deliver more support at the winning businesses’ operational locations to reduce the need for travel.

Up to ten companies will be selected to join the F4OR Island programme.

Under the F4OR programme, companies undergo a rigorous evaluation process comprising health and safety standards, environmental sustainability practices, project management capabilities and financial stability, as well as their applicability to the renewable energy market.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the developers of four major Scottish offshore wind farm projects – MachairWind, Spiorad na Mara, Stoura and Arven.

ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind development lead Kiera Wilson said: “It’s great to be working with ORE Catapult and fellow ScotWind developers to bring this exciting opportunity to life for our island and coastal communities.

“We know from speaking to many local businesses in the vicinity of our MachairWind wind farm – located off the coast of Islay and Colonsay – that there is a huge amount of interest in how they can make the most of their fantastic skills, capabilities and experience to tap into the offshore wind industry and join us in delivering a clean energy future. I would urge all eligible businesses to apply and I’m excited to see who comes forward.”

