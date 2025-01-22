Sarens PSG to study floating wind deployment for BlueFloat Energy and Nadara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Sarens PSG to study floating wind deployment for BlueFloat Energy and Nadara

By Michael Behr
22/01/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCTA floating wind turbine off Aberdeen.
A floating wind turbine off Aberdeen.

The BlueFloat Energy and Nadara Partnership has chosen Sarens PSG to study how floating wind turbines can be deployed on an industrial scale in the North Sea.

The programme will be delivered by the existing engineering team at Sarens PSG’s Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone

The study will focus on developing methods to deploy completed floating wind structures directly from construction or production facilities to operational sites.

It aims to achieve this for production line scale volumes, spanning multiple operational years.

By investigating deployment operations, the study will identify key cost, risk, and scheduling implications and assess the impact of these factors on port infrastructure within the context of the partnership’s projects.

UK portfolio director at the BlueFloat Energy and Nadara Partnership David Robertson said: “These studies represent a significant step forward in the development of our pipeline of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland and will not only deepen our understanding of some of the most pertinent technical challenges facing our industry, but also leverage local expertise through the regional supply chain.”

BlueFloat Energy and Nadara are developing the 99.5MW Sinclair and Scaraben floating offshore wind farms as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round in 2022.

They previously brought in Edinburgh-based consultancy Arup to assess emerging technologies needed to deliver the projects, and First Marine Solutions (FMS) to design mooring solutions for the projects.

In addition to Sinclair and Scaraben, BlueFloat is developing the Bellrock, Broadshore and Stromar ScotWind projects off the coasts of Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Caithness, respectively.

However, Sarens PSG’s study is expected to help inform the entire pipeline of floating wind projects in Scotland.

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark said: “While deployment techniques have been trialled in smaller-scale demonstrator projects, scaling these processes to achieve major deployments with next-generation solutions at pace and cost-effectively will be transformative for the industry.”

He added: “This investment in innovative research underlines the partnership’s commitment to delivering successful floating offshore wind projects that are pivotal to global energy transition efforts and achieving Net Zero targets. It has the potential to be an absolute game-changer for the sector.”

Sarens PSG established its Centre of Excellence in December 2024, saying it would create 25 jobs in the Aberdeen.

The £1.6 million investment is aimed at boosting the company’s heavy lifting and engineered transport capabilities in take advantage of the UK’s growing offshore wind industry.

Sarens PSG was previously commissioned by BlueFloat Energy and Nadara to study the challenges associated with the integration the latest and next-generation turbines onto floating offshore wind foundations.

