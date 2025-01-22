OEUK releases guidelines to spur UK offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

OEUK releases guidelines to spur UK offshore wind

By Michael Behr
22/01/2025, 10:48 am
© Supplied by Crown Estate/ UKHOMap of Crown Estate and UKHO map of potential areas of opportunity in UK waters
A Whole of Seabed programme map of UK waters, produced by Crown Estate and the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) in OEUK's guide for UK offshore wind developers.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched a new set of guidelines aimed at helping entrants into the offshore wind sector better understand the development process.

The guidelines are intended to address knowledge barriers to wind farm deployment, drive strategic supply chain investment, and speed up the UK’s transition to using homegrown renewable electricity.

OEUK wind energy manager Thibaut Cheret told Energy Voice: “It gives a clear pathway that helps companies prioritise their activities and know where their pinch points are going to be earlier in the game.”

Working alongside BVG Associates, an independent specialist renewable energy consultancy, OEUK outlined the procedures for establishing a wind farm, from first principals of leasing a sea area, to commercial market regulations and supply chain requirements:

Cheret warned that the complexity of the regulations covering offshore wind projects means that, even for seasoned players, not everyone in an organisation may understand the entire process.

“We put a full picture in one document, telling you how everything works and who is responsible for what,” he said.

“It’s to help people in the wind industry and people who are getting into it, especially the supply chain. Now, the supply chain has a tool to understand at what step projects are in and when they can start engaging with it.”

Thibaut Cheret, OEUK Wind and Renewables Manager. © Supplied by OEUK
Thibaut Cheret, OEUK Wind and Renewables Manager.

At present, supply chain companies have to play a guessing game to work out when and how to invest – with some of the larger tier ones having whole departments dedicated to predicting when certain projects will arrive at their key milestones.

“Wherever you play, you now have a signpost telling you what is important because there is potentially job activity for you.”

By signposting upcoming milestones, the supply chain can frontload, bringing forward work and making the right investments at the right time.

“This guide is also helping tier one and lower understand the process, so they invest at the right time. If you invest too early first, you probably buy the wrong things and end up losing money. If you’re too late, you risk missing the boat.

“For the UK supply chain, timing of the investment is critical.”

Guidelines

The guidelines include maps showing potential areas of opportunity for offshore wind farm development, the mechanisms of leasing agreements in different UK jurisdictions, consent, licensing, distribution, connections, and supply chain requirements.

This provides offshore wind farm operators and supply chain companies with a full picture of all the different agencies involved.

Part of OEUK’s aims for the offshore wind guidelines is to help companies progress through the approval process smoother and faster.

“Projects have a lot of costs due to delays,” Cheret noted. “It creates a lot of uncertainty and that uncertainty eventually increases costs.

“Eventually, the cost of delays will then reflect those costs in their contract for difference at auction. There is a high value to keep things flowing, as part of the price the consumer pays is due to inefficiency.

“If everybody has a common vision and identifies those pinch points early enough, they can be resolved before they cause delays.

Map showing offshore wind development plans in Scotland and Ireland. © Supplied by Offshore Wind Scotla
Map of offshore wind in Scotland and Ireland from Offshore Wind Scotland.

In addition, the guidelines aim to help new players attracted by the UK’s booming offshore wind industry understand how the UK’s regulatory system works.

“ScotWind has attracted players who were working in different environments and markets that don’t have the same rules,” Cheret added.

The next steps

OEUK created its guidelines, in part, due to how complex it is to approve an offshore wind farm. Putting everything in one place was also intended to “hold a mirror to government,” Cheret said, to show how complicated the process is.

“Maybe part of the next phase of the conversation is how do we make this simpler,” he said. “By highlighting the complexity of a process, we’re also pointing to what could be improved.

“Now when we have the full picture, the dimension of the difficulty people face, we can take action.”

Compared to offshore wind, the oil and gas sector has a more condensed and streamlined approval process, with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) acting as the main regulatory body.

“It’s well organised, you have a clear path that everybody understands. But for the wind industry, the regulation hasn’t reached the maturity of oil and gas and that’s why people are struggling,” Cheret added.

With multiple bodies, such as the Crown Estate and the Department of Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ), handling approvals for offshore wind, Cheret said that greater consolidation could help resolve some of these issues.

“GB Energy could play this role of coordinating with the other bodies. It doesn’t necessarily have to be one body, so long as everybody reads from the same playbook.”

