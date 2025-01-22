Scottish wind farms forge ahead as surveys wrap up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Scottish wind farms forge ahead as surveys wrap up

By Ryan Duff
22/01/2025, 12:13 pm
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.

As attention turns to Glasgow’s offshore wind conference, developers behind ScotWind project Ossian and INTOG development Salamander have announced some survey completion milestones.

Ossian, which is on track to be one of the largest floating offshore wind farms in the world when it is built, announced the completion of a geophysical survey along the project’s 260-mile cable export route in the North Sea.

Irish geophysical data firm Xocean deployed six uncrewed survey vessels (USVs), contended with 11 named storms and gathered crucial data in water depths ranging from the shoreline to over 320 ft during the 13-month campaign.

Ossian, a joint venture between SSE (LON: SSE), Marubeni (TSE: MARUY) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is set to use the survey findings to inform its cable route.

“The survey has been executed in multiple phases, with up to six USVs operating in the North Sea to capture data in a safe, economic and carbon neutral way,” said Kevin Harnett, chief revenue officer of Xocean.

“Our team worked closely with the Ossian team to optimise each phase of data acquisition, leveraging the flexibility and scalability of our fleet to accelerate data collection and to provide early insights into the seabed characteristics.”

A floating wind turbine for the Ossian floating offshore wind farm

Once operational, the offshore wind farm will have a capacity of up to 3.6GW, however, it first needs to secure planning consent, route to market and a final investment decision.

The floating wind farm will be located around 52 miles (84km) off the Aberdeenshire coast and will take up a space more than four times the size of Aberdeen.

Ossian recently submitted a consent application for its offshore array to the Scottish Government. The application covered the use a maximum of 265 floating wind turbines.

The project will connect to the National Grid, via connection points at the 400 kV grid substations located at Lincolnshire Connection Node and Weston Marsh, Lincolnshire.

Ossian engineering manager Laurent Domergue said “The completion of the Xocean survey is a huge milestone in progressing towards selection of the most feasible route for our offshore export cables.

“The campaign has delivered information vital to understanding seabed characteristics, habitats, and the geology of the offshore export cable route, setting out our path for the future.”

Salamander heats up as data gathering comes to an end

The INTOG joint venture between Ørsted (CO: ORSTED), Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 (OSL: SUBC), Salamander, has concluded a campaign to gather data at the site off the coast of Aberdeen.

Salamander won a licence in the Scottish government’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The 100 MW floating wind development fell under the ‘innovation’ category of the government initiative as it plans to test new approaches to offshore wind operations.

The survey, which ran since October 2023, used two floating SEAWATCH wind lidar buoys and a Wavescan buoy to monitor to gather data which will inform the project’s design, operations, and maintenance strategy.

The team have collated information on wave height, wind and current speed and other region-specific metrics.

© Supplied by Salamander
Salamander project director Hugh Yendole.

Hugh Yendole, project director at Salamander said: “This is a key success in the delivery of our innovation project.

“As a stepping-stone development, Salamander will use pioneering floating offshore wind technologies to help Scotland and the UK progress towards a net-zero future.

“The data gathered through this survey will determine the most appropriate next steps for the development of the project.”

Salamander is set to be developed around 21 miles off the coast of the north-east town of Peterhead.

In addition to the project’s 100MW capacity, it will connect to a 100 MW onshore battery.

Previously, Yendole told Energy Voice that due to this innovative design, “the sooner we get that consent, the better.”

Recommended for you

Tags