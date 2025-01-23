Inch Cape nears FID: Project updates from Offshore Wind Conference 2025

The developers of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm are rapidly approaching a final investment decision for the project – with an announcement potentially coming in the next few days.

Speaking during the Offshore Wind Orderbook – Project Updates session at the Offshore Wind Conference 2025, head of revenues and stakeholder relations for the Inch Cape wind farm Rosemary Kennedy said: “Financial close is imminent for us, we’re on track for FID at the end of the week.”

She added that the project is on track for completion in 2027.

Being developed by Irish energy firm ESB and Beijing’s Red Rock Renewables, the 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm will be based 9.3 miles (15km) off the Angus coast.

The developers previously signed up Vestas to supply 72 of its V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the project with Chinese fabricators Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) making the project’s monopiles.

The turbines will be marshalled and pre-assembled at the Port of Dundee with foundations going to the Port of Leith.

Berwick Bank

The prospect finding other whether SSE Renewables’ mammoth 4.1GW Berwick Bank offshore wind farm had been approved certainly drew a chunk of the session’s crowd. But the only update on whether the two-year approval process is coming to an end is – not yet.

Berwick Bank project director Alex Meredith told the session: “The section 36 decision is coming,” without providing more details.

In addition, he said that, while the project had been engaging with tier one suppliers, they haven’t made a final decision on which companies will supply the wind farm.

“Our inability to make decisions is unfortunately a consequence of other decisions that have to be taken in relation to the project,” Meredith said.

“As soon as we can move the project forward, we’re in a good place to start giving out contracts and being a lot more certain about how we deliver this project.”

However, he said that SSE Renewables anticipates “getting ourself through the CfD auction this year,” though adding that the project needs to be eligible before it can do that.

West of Orkney

Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) are seeking a port to help the developers their 2GW West of Orkney wind farm.

West of Orkney project director Stuart McAuley told delegates that the project is “about to launch our powering and marshalling call for tender this year, so a huge amount of activity there on the supply chain.”

He added that the developers have had responses to their cable and electrical tenders.

However, while he touted supply chain successes for the project, he warned that grid connections remains a challenge for the project.

“The biggest barrier for us at the moment is the route to market,” McAuley said.

“The project looks attractive, however, we’re penalised by our location. So although there is a drive to meet 2030, although there is a drive for diversity of supply, our current grid charging system is working against us at the moment.”

He said that while there is a lot of work going on in the government to rectify the UK’s grid challenges, “what we’re now looking for is that change to be put in place to allow projects like this to be competitive in AR7 round and then that unlocks the door for the investment in the local supply chain that’s ready to go and shovel ready for 2030”.

Green Volt

Lastly, Flotation Energy and Vargronn’s landmark 400MW Green Volt floating offshore wind farm. is currently searching for a turbine supplier

The project’s proposals manager, Sarah Kidd, said: “We’re working alongside turbine suppliers to work with them to figure out a turbine that’s suitable for the project.

She added that they’re currently looking to find a port (or ports) “that can take on the scale of these projects”.