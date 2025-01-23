Inch Cape nears FID: Project updates from Offshore Wind Conference 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Inch Cape nears FID: Project updates from Offshore Wind Conference 2025

By Michael Behr
23/01/2025, 9:04 am
© Supplied by OrstedA turbine at an offshore wind farm.

The developers of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm are rapidly approaching a final investment decision for the project – with an announcement potentially coming in the next few days.

Speaking during the Offshore Wind Orderbook – Project Updates session at the Offshore Wind Conference 2025, head of revenues and stakeholder relations for the Inch Cape wind farm Rosemary Kennedy said: “Financial close is imminent for us, we’re on track for FID at the end of the week.”

She added that the project is on track for completion in 2027.

Being developed by Irish energy firm ESB and Beijing’s Red Rock Renewables, the 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm will be based 9.3 miles (15km) off the Angus coast.

The developers previously signed up Vestas to supply 72 of its V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the project with Chinese fabricators Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) making the project’s monopiles.

The turbines will be marshalled and pre-assembled at the Port of Dundee with foundations going to the Port of Leith.

Berwick Bank

The prospect finding other whether SSE Renewables’ mammoth 4.1GW Berwick Bank offshore wind farm had been approved certainly drew a chunk of the session’s crowd. But the only update on whether the two-year approval process is coming to an end is – not yet.

Berwick Bank project director Alex Meredith told the session: “The section 36 decision is coming,” without providing more details.

In addition, he said that, while the project had been engaging with tier one suppliers, they haven’t made a final decision on which companies will supply the wind farm.

“Our inability to make decisions is unfortunately a consequence of other decisions that have to be taken in relation to the project,” Meredith said.

“As soon as we can move the project forward, we’re in a good place to start giving out contracts and being a lot more certain about how we deliver this project.”

However, he said that SSE Renewables anticipates “getting ourself through the CfD auction this year,” though adding that the project needs to be eligible before it can do that.

West of Orkney

Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) are seeking a port to help the developers their 2GW West of Orkney wind farm.

West of Orkney project director Stuart McAuley told delegates that the project is “about to launch our powering and marshalling call for tender this year, so a huge amount of activity there on the supply chain.”

He added that the developers have had responses to their cable and electrical tenders.

However, while he touted supply chain successes for the project, he warned that grid connections remains a challenge for the project.

“The biggest barrier for us at the moment is the route to market,” McAuley said.

“The project looks attractive, however, we’re penalised by our location. So although there is a drive to meet 2030, although there is a drive for diversity of supply, our current grid charging system is working against us at the moment.”

He said that while there is a lot of work going on in the government to rectify the UK’s grid challenges, “what we’re now looking for is that change to be put in place to allow projects like this to be competitive in AR7 round and then that unlocks the door for the investment in the local supply chain that’s ready to go and shovel ready for 2030”.

Green Volt

Lastly, Flotation Energy and Vargronn’s landmark 400MW Green Volt floating offshore wind farm. is currently searching for a turbine supplier

The project’s proposals manager, Sarah Kidd, said: “We’re working alongside turbine suppliers to work with them to figure out a turbine that’s suitable for the project.

She added that they’re currently looking to find a port (or ports) “that can take on the scale of these projects”.

