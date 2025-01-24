Trump’s wind energy views challenged as Humber invites president to see local impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Trump’s wind energy views challenged as Humber invites president to see local impact

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
24/01/2025, 1:42 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
Aberdeen Uni wind scenic
Donald Trump, pictured in 2014, fervently opposed the creation of the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm

US President Donald Trump has been invited to the Humber to see the positive impact offshore wind has had on the region following his disparaging comments.

Trump kicked off 2025 by criticising the UK’s roll-out of offshore wind by posting to his social media network Truth Social.

The 47th President urged the UK to “get rid of windmills” as he said the country was “making a very big mistake” with its approach to North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Trump has been a vocal critic of offshore wind farms in Scotland for over a decade and unsuccessfully campaigned against a development near his Aberdeenshire golf resort.

As a result of these comments, regional organisations Humber Marine and Renewables and Humber Energy Board have jointly written to Trump, extending an invite to the president to see how offshore wind is having a positive impact on Hull and Grimsby.

The organisations have pointed to the “thousands of jobs” that have been created across the Humber region as the UK accelerates towards offshore wind targets.

energy transition jobs © Supplied by Neart na Goithe
Turbine blades at Siemens Gamesa in Hull.

The Humber is home to a global-leading offshore wind operations and maintenance cluster, with the world’s biggest wind farms controlled from it.

In addition to this, wind behemoth Siemens Energy operates a blade manufacturing facility in Hull and intends to kick off recycling operations in the city as well.

The firm has said that the plan will double the size of its facility to 77,600 square metres, creating an additional 200 jobs and bringing the total number of jobs at the facility up to 1,200.

Trump has been invited to visit the region either in person or via his ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, who was also been invited.

An offer of tours was also extended to the newly inaugurated president by the trade body.

vattenfall hydrogen Aberdeen © Ian Hastie/ AREG
Dolphins swimming near the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

Dave Laister, director of Humber Marine & Renewables, commented: “The offshore wind industry has reinvigorated the Humber’s maritime sector, bringing back a world-leading status last seen at the height of the distant water fishing fleets, now a distant memory.

“It has brought pride, economic opportunity and inspiration to a coastal area most in need and has also helped put wider decarbonisation of one of the most concentrated industrial clusters in the spotlight.

“We want to explain the huge benefits these ‘windmills’ bring, and where better than at a conference where industry leaders unite.”

Trump’s wind ban

This follows moves made by Trump to block future wind developments in the United States. 

As part of a raft of executive orders made following his inauguration, Trump suspended leasing for new offshore wind developments.

“We’re not going to do the wind thing. Big, ugly windmills. They ruin your neighbourhood,” Trump commented upon entering office for the second time.

It is understood that Trump’s move against wind farms in the US will not impact the operations of currently existing green energy projects.

In addition to these controversial moves, the renewable energy sceptic also withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement as he laid out plans to up oil production in the country.

© Shutterstock Feed
US President Donald Trump issued numerous executive orders, including pardons for defendants from the January 6th riots and a delay on the TikTok ban, on the first day of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

The UK has taken a different tact from Trump with the country laying out ambitions to meet climate targets as it aims to generate 60GW from offshore wind by 2030.

In addition to this, Keir Starmer’s Labour government has been less favourable towards oil and gas, hiking the rate of tax imposed on North Sea operators and closing investment allowances previously afforded to them under the energy profits levy (EPL).

The EPL, or windfall tax, has already had an impact on oil and gas investment in the UK as US firm Apache laid out plans to exit the country by 2030 in a statement late last year.

Despite this, a recent poll conducted by True North found that the majority of people in Scotland back Starmer’s ambitions to deliver 95% of the country’s power from clean energy sources by 2030. Although sentiment around the windfall tax was less favourable.

