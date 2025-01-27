Inch Cape raises £3.5b in financial close ‘milestone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Inch Cape raises £3.5b in financial close ‘milestone’

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
27/01/2025, 1:24 pm Updated: 27/01/2025, 4:25 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Inch Cape offshore wFrom left: Red Rock Renewables CEO Xiaomeng Chen; Inch Cape project director John Hill and ESB head of offshore wind, hydrogen and long-term storage Paul Lennon at the Inch Cape Edinburgh office signing the financial close deal.
The developers of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm have confirmed the completion of a fundraising deal bringing in more than £3.5 billion.

Inch Cape’s head of revenues and stakeholder relations Rosemary Kennedy had teased that financial close was imminent last week at the Offshore Wind Conference 2025.

Now, Irish energy firm ESB and Chinese-owned Red Rock Renewables, based in Edinburgh, reached terms for project financing with lenders comprising 22 commercial banks.

Head of offshore wind, hydrogen and long-term storage at ESB Paul Lennon said: “Reaching this major milestone of financial close is a significant achievement for ESB, Red Rock Renewables and the whole project team. It is testament to the resilience, expertise and capability of the project team, project partners and both shareholders.

“Offshore wind will play a key part in the delivery of ESB’s net zero strategy by 2040 and Inch Cape is an important step along that journey. We look forward to entering the main construction phase and safely delivering this project over the coming years. Inch Cape will make a significant contribution to the UK climate goals, while creating local jobs.”

The two developers will now progress to the 1,080MW project’s offshore construction phase, with work to take place 9.3 miles (15km) off the Angus coast.

Construction of the onshore substation and early landfall works are currently underway in Cockenzie, East Lothian, and the offshore substation jacket foundation and offshore platform are nearing completion at Smulders, Wallsend.

Inch Cape previously struck a deal to use Vestas 15MW turbines, making it the first UK project to use them.

In total, it will site 72 turbines on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, along with a single offshore substation platform and two 52-mile (85km) AC export cables delivering power to the onshore substation.

Forth Ports will handle much of the marshalling and logistics for the project, with the Port of Leith handling monopile and jacket foundations, and the Port of Dundee providing pre-assembly for the turbine blades, towers and nacelles.

Inch Cape will also use the Port of Montrose as its construction base.

The monopiles will be provided by China’s Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI), with CFHI (COOEC Fluor), a US-Chinese joint venture, providing the jacket foundations.

CWHI will also work with CFHI to provide the transition pieces.

Jan de Nul will install the monopiles and transition pieces, Seaway 7 will handle the jackets, and Cadeler has been signed up for turbine installation work.

Offshore construction is due to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with the start of installation of the export cables and followed by the installation of the offshore platform.

First power is expected in late-2026 and with commercial operation date in 2027.

Inch Cape has, to-date, spent almost £300 million with more than 300 UK companies including environmental, technical and engineering design consultancies, civil and structural engineers, survey contractors and project management support.

Red Rock Renewables CEO Xiaomeng Chen said: “Reaching financial close is a monumental milestone for Inch Cape, Red Rock and our joint venture partnership with ESB.

“This success is a testament to the efficient design and cutting-edge technologies employed by the project, highlighting our resilience and commitment to making it one of the largest green investments in Scotland while contributing to the UK’s net zero goals.”

