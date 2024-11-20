Grid issues see 14% of Ireland’s wind power go to waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Grid issues see 14% of Ireland’s wind power go to waste

By Douglas McDonald
20/11/2024, 7:56 am
A wind farm in Knockacummer, Ireland.
Knockacummer Wind Farm, Ireland.

Grid issues saw Ireland lose 14% of the electricity produced from wind so far in 2024, making it the worst year for energy wastage on record.

Wind Energy Ireland’s latest monthly report warned that issues with the country’s transmission network could also cause the country to underperform last year’s record electricity production of 13,725GWh in 2024.

Wind farms have had to either reduce output or shut down if they are producing too much power to avoid overloading the system – leading to fossil fuels filling the gap.

This comes despite a strong performance from Ireland’s wind industry, with wind farms generating a third of the country’s electricity in the first ten months of the year, with October seeing them account for 35% of Ireland’s electricity production.

Electricity generation in October was the third highest ever recorded for the month, following closely behind February and January this year.

Other renewables – including solar power – accounted for 4% during the period.

WEI director of external affairs Justin Moran said that Ireland was fortunate to have natural resources such as wind to generate clean electricity.

However, he urged EirGrid to “get support right across Irish society for its plans to reinforce [the] transmission system”.

He added that it was good to see “some political parties highlighting in their election manifestos their commitment to reinforcing our electricity grid”.

Moran continued to invite people to support the BuildOurGrid.ie campaign and other projects such as the North-South Interconnector, which he noted were “essential to a robust, modern, Irish electricity grid”.

Lower prices

The report highlighted the average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per MWh during October, noting that it had been at €123.45 – slightly lower than October 2023 when the wholesale price was at €125.53.

Days on which the most wind power was produced saw the average cost drop by 26% to €91.53 per MWH, with the number climbing to €176.52 when the country relied almost exclusively on fossil fuels.

WEI also listed the amounts of electricity produced by individual counties in October, with the top three – Kerry (131GWh), Cork (130GWh) and Mayo (86GWh) – providing more than a quarter of Ireland’s wind power that month.

Regarding this, Moran said that Kerry wind farms in particular had played an “enormous part” in reducing the country’s carbon emissions by more than “4 million tonnes a year,” whilst creating opportunities for new jobs and funding for rural communities.

He continued to say that Ireland would be better placed to become energy independent, build more warm homes and ensure cleaner air if it continued to grow its renewable sector.

“With the General Election taking place this month, we are encouraging candidates to lead the way in supporting Ireland’s energy revolution and securing our supply of electricity produced at home,” he said, adding: “If we all work together, we will deliver cleaner power, cheaper power and lay the foundation for Irish energy independence for our communities”.

