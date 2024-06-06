Shetland’s Viking wind farm achieves first power as mainland connection nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Shetland’s Viking wind farm achieves first power as mainland connection nears

By Mathew Perry
06/06/2024, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by SSETurbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.
Turbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.

First power has been produced from the Viking wind farm on Shetland as the island gears up to be connected to the British electricity grid for the first time.

Developer SSE Renewables said once fully operational, the 103 turbine 443MW Viking project will be the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm.

SSE installed the final turbine at the Viking site in August last year, capping off a three year construction program in which engineers had to contend with Shetland’s challenging weather conditions.

The milestone for the Viking project comes as SSEN Transmission nears completion of the 260km Shetland high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable.

SSEN Transmission expects the cable to reach full energisation later this summer, enabling the wind farm to power an estimated 475,000 UK homes.

SSE Renewables onshore renewables development and construction director Heather Donald said the milestone “another step towards cleaner, more secure, homegrown power” for Shetland, Scotland and the wider UK.

SSEN Transmission programme director John Scott said the first flow of power from Shetland to the British mainland is a key moment for the island’s community.

“Full energisation, linking Shetland to the [Great Britain] transmission system for the first time will be crucial in delivering Shetland’s energy security as well as enabling extensive renewable generation development and export,” Mr Scott said.

© Supplied by SSE
Noss Head near Caithness, where the Shetland interconnector cable will connect power from the Viking Energy wind farm to the UK grid.

Alongside progress on the Shetland HVDC link, SSE said work is continuing to connect Shetland’s existing electricity network to the mainland grid via a new grid supply point at Gremista.

Viking wind farm construction challenges

Over the course of construction, the Viking wind farm faced numerous weather challenges and pushback from the local community.

Last month, dramatic video captured the moment a landslide halted halted work at the site.

The peat slip came after a fire broke out at the Viking site in February.

In the early stages of construction, the project attracted controversy and legal challenges from some Shetlanders as local campaigners questioned the benefits of the wind farm.

In total, SSE has invested more than £70 million on the Viking wind farm, which began as a joint venture with the Shetland community.

Recommended for you

Tags