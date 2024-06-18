Welsh MPS-led project to use low-carbon steel for offshore wind wins funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Welsh MPS-led project to use low-carbon steel for offshore wind wins funding

By Anna Kachkova
18/06/2024, 7:32 am
© Supplied by Marine Power SystemsMarine Power System's PelaFlex floating offshore wind platform design.
Marine Power System's PelaFlex floating offshore wind platform design.

An industrial collaboration project in Wales, led by Marine Power Systems (MPS), has been awarded nearly £1 million of innovation funding for a venture that aims to use low-carbon steel to build platforms for floating offshore wind structures.

MPS is collaborating with Tata Steel UK, Swansea University, Associated British Ports (ABP) and Ledwood Engineering on the project, which is being funded under Innovate UK’s Launchpad programme.

The funding will go towards further developing MPS’ PelaFlex floating offshore wind platform for use in the Celtic Sea.

Specifically, the partners said in a June 17 announcement that they would optimise PelaFlex’s structural efficiency, paying particular attention to the “challenging environment” in the Celtic Sea while aiming to minimise the cost of both materials and deployment.

Low-carbon steel for the project would be sourced from Tata’s Port Talbot facility, which has been in the news over recent months owing to its plans to shut down its two blast furnaces and install new electric arc furnaces (EAFs).

These will be used to produce steel from scrap metal, instead of the virgin steel produced currently, resulting in lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This transition to EAFs would also require significantly fewer workers, which has led to pushback from unions.

And with a general election looming in the UK, senior officials from the Labour Party, which is expected to win based on current polling, have been urging Tata to delay its plans until after the July 4 election so that new talks can be held over the plant’s fate.

Tata, however, has said that it intends to push ahead with transitioning its facility to lower-carbon operations, and using this low-carbon steel for offshore wind platforms would further decarbonise local supply chains.

Floating offshore wind

“We are confident that through this project we will be able to optimise our platform design to increase the amount of local, low-CO2 steel used for each platform from around 10% to over 50% – that could be as much as 50,000 tonnes of steel each year, based on ongoing supply into Celtic Sea floating wind projects,” stated MPS’ chief technology officer, Graham Foster.

Tata Steel UK’s CEO, Rajesh Nair, added for his part that his company wanted its future low-CO2 steels to be at the centre of a “green industrial hub” in South Wales.

According to the announcement, Swansea University will provide design input by applying the latest developments in structural design modelling, while Ledwood will provide feedback aimed at helping to maximise the role of local suppliers in fabrication.

Input from ABP and the Port of Milford Haven, meanwhile, will be aimed at ensuring that the platforms can be assembled and deployed from those locations whilst minimising the required investment.

For ABP, this collaboration forms part of a plan to invest more than £500m to develop new and repurposed infrastructure in Port Talbot to enable the port to host manufacturing, installation and supply chain activity for the floating offshore wind industry.

Celtic Sea

This comes as the UK government has also been working to advance floating wind in the Celtic Sea, with a commitment to delivering 5 GW of floating offshore wind by 2050.

Earlier this year, the Crown Estate launched Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, for the award of up to 4.5 GW of generation capacity in the region.

The Crown Estate said in early June that it expected to inform bidders of the outcome of the pre-qualification stage of the process in early July, with the start of invitation to tender (ITT) process to follow in August.

