How Highland Council is seeking to secure at least £4 million community benefit boost from renewables developers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

How Highland Council is seeking to secure at least £4 million community benefit boost from renewables developers

Proposed fund aims to maximise economic benefit from natural environment and resources.
By John Ross
20/06/2024, 7:36 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesAn SSE Renewables wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.
An SSE Renewables wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

The Highlands is already missing out on an estimated £4 million every year from renewables developments being built in the area.

But a move is being made to get developers to contribute more and to distribute the benefits more equally across the region.

It is also hoped they will build new homes for workers involved in major projects.

These would then become ‘legacy’ housing to tackle an accommodation shortage.

Social value charter

Highland councillors will next week discuss setting up a draft social value charter.

It will set out a nine-point plan on expectations for green energy developments.

This includes creating a partnership, involving the council, public agencies, renewables companies and communities, to manage a region-wide strategic fund.

A report to the full council shows communities receive about £9.1 million annually in community benefits from renewable projects.

This is below the expected commitment, based on Crown Estate guidance.

highlands green hydrogen © Supplied by SSE Renewables
The Gordonbush onshore wind farm in Sutherland in the Scottish Highlands

That suggests developers contribute £5,000 per installed MW, equating to £13.9 million a year.

This is at a time the potential income from wind generation in the region for 2023 is around £591.3 million.

The report says the community benefit that could come from operational, planned and repowered onshore wind farm sites could be £17.5 million a year by 2030.

This could rise to £20.7 million annually by 2050.

In addition, there is potential to attract at least £20 million annually from offshore wind.

Developing a more consistent approach to social benefit

The report says: “The scale of the opportunity is therefore considerable.

“And at present, despite being at the centre of renewable development and investment, the Highland area is not being compensated accordingly.”

It is planned to send the report to the Convention of the Highlands and Islands.

UK and Scottish Government guidance on community benefit from renewables is voluntary.

But the council says it is important to set out a regional framework to support negotiations with suppliers on the “price and privilege of doing business in Highland”.

The Tom nan Clach windfarm in the Highlands © Greencoat UK Wind
The Tom nan Clach wind farm in the Highlands.

It adds: “Developing a more consistent approach to levering social benefit from renewables investment will assist in delivering greater benefit for Highland communities.”

Under the plan, contributions made directly to communities where renewable projects are being built would remain.

But the new central fund would help distribute money to support wider economic development.

This would include building housing for hundreds of workers needed to construct proposed green developments, including major hydro schemes.

The council is already working with SSEN which is developing a housing strategy offering a number of legacy housing options.

This includes serviced workers accommodation sites which are then left for future housing development.

Development of empty homes and disused properties and long-term leases on new build social housing is also being looked at.

Workers’ houses could be ‘legacy’ homes

Last month, Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr urged developers to build ‘legacy’ homes that could be used temporarily by construction workers and later permanently by local people.

He said recruitment and accommodation problems were the top two issues highlighted by businesses in the past year with a rental shortage in the city.

Also last month, SSEN was urged to reconsider plans for a temporary workers’ camp in Skye.

© File photo: Sandy McCook
Wind turbines and electricity pylons carrying their electricity on the Causeymire in Caithness.

The site would house around 350 workers involved in building a proposed overhead power line (OHL).

SSEN said it is exploring whether the Broadford development could be used to provide a “housing legacy” after the five-year construction project.

But local campaigners including MSP Kate Forbes said it is a “missed opportunity” to build much-needed permanent homes and tackle an affordable housing shortage.

Recommended for you

Tags