New publicly owned Welsh renewable energy body to drive onshore wind

The Welsh Government has launched Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a publicly owned renewable energy developer for Wales.

Welsh Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles officially launched the company, which aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, particularly onshore wind, on the wider Welsh public estate and maximise their value for the people of Wales.

The Trydan Gwyrdd team, based in Merthyr Tydfil, will be working alongside Natural Resources Wales to develop wind farms on the woodland estate.

They will begin engaging with communities near initial sites at the earliest opportunity.

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and the Welsh Language Jeremy Miles said: “There is no question that clean energy is central to a more prosperous Wales and a better future for our communities. I hope today’s announcements show how we will make the energy transition benefit Wales, both now and in the future.

“We are already making progress in offshore wind and today marks an important step in the right direction for onshore, and in particular large scale, Welsh owned onshore projects. There are enormous opportunities here.

“Owning our own renewables company on behalf of Wales will allow us not only to develop renewables in ways that fit with the natural environment but most importantly to provide us, and the people of Wales, with the ability to own the returns on what will be a significant investment.

“We have a long road ahead and we will not start generating income for Wales for some years – but the work to better secure our energy future starts today.”

© Supplied by Welsh Government

UK Government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The people of Wales will benefit hugely from the sustainable, homegrown clean power from Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru.

“I look forward to working closely with the Welsh Government as we make Britain a clean energy superpower, including setting out the first steps of Great British Energy, boosting our energy independence and bring down bills for good.”

Social engagement

Trydan CEO Richard Evans added: “In Wales, we have a history of social collaboration and engagement, which Trydan will continue. For people to support more and faster deployment, the renewable sector will need to visibly embed benefits into local communities, invest more in Welsh and UK supply chains, and help residents and businesses worried about energy bills.

“Today we launch our engagement seeking to bring Welsh citizens with us on this exciting journey. Next, we’ll be reaching out to local communities to discuss very early plans associated with priority projects on the Welsh woodland estate.

“There are great professionals within the industry in Wales – I’m happy to have recruited several to work alongside me in Trydan – and we look forward to working with all key players, including communities, on strategic goals and on shaping our projects from their inception.”

Industry figures welcomed the news, with energy & renewables partner at property consultancy Bidwells, Any Fewings, stating: “The formal launch of Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru is a fantastic boost to the renewables sector in Wales and will help move us closer to Net Zero.

“It will be crucial for Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru to take the public along with them and raise awareness of the benefits a just transition to Net Zero will bring to the people of Wales in terms of energy bills, jobs, supply chain opportunities and the Welsh economy as a whole as well as those crucial climate and biodiversity targets.

“The importance of Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru clearly communicating the benefits, particularly in the context of the huge infrastructure improvements which will be needed to connect these projects to the grid, cannot be understated.”