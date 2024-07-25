Report warns tow-to-port costs could outweigh O&E by 2035

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Report warns tow-to-port costs could outweigh O&E by 2035

By Douglas McDonald
25/07/2024, 11:17 am
© Supplied by Port of Cromarty FirA floating offshore wind turbine at the Port of Cromarty Firth
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Port of Cromarty Firth.

A group of companies consisting of Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, Global Energy Group (GEG) and Apollo have released a study focusing on tow-to-port (T2P) operations for offshore wind turbines.

The study shows that between 10-30 wind turbines per year could potentially be utilising T2P from around 2035-2040 – according to a review of failure data on bottom-fixed turbines.

The information points to a future in which T2P costs could be significant – becoming more expensive than the combined costs of routine operations and maintenance and offshore installation.

The study first began in November 2023 and ended March 2024 – commissioned by ORE Catapult’s Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence to inform supply chain entities and developers on their project financial planning as well as floating array design.

It would also help in dissecting the operational challenges of moving floating offshore wind turbines for maintenance at ports.

Transport and installation engineer at Global Energy Group Hrishikesh Atitkar supported the initiative, remarking that Global Energy was “delighted” to have worked towards optimising operations and management strategies to “ensure the competitiveness and long-term success of floating wind”.

He continued: “As part of the study, we have been able to utilise our expertise from the extensive offshore wind track record developed at the Port of Nigg. Our facility has grown into a renewables superhub, having managed over 3.5GW of offshore wind assets”.

Atitkar highlighted that industrialising floating offshore wind would be key in revolutionising the Scottish energy landscape, and that “enhanced port infrastructure [would be] essential to unlocking this technology”.

Lead naval architect at Apollo Will Brindley said regarding the study that: “Understanding the challenges of T2P early helps developers to make better decisions. T2P cost and frequency can be significantly reduced with better planning to ensure the availability of essential resources at competitive rates”.

So far, the offshore wind sector has had the opportunity to prioritise management, mitigation and planning of T2P to stop the emergence of bottlenecks due to a lack of suitable cranes and vessels.

Brindley continued to note that new technology could also play a role in increasing the efficiency of offshore operations, adding: “Active investment, incentivisation and open collaboration across the floating wind industry are essential to make this a reality.”

