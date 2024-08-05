Siemens Gamesa Hull workers accept pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Siemens Gamesa Hull workers accept pay rise

By Michael Behr
05/08/2024, 2:09 pm
© Photographer: Darren Staples/BloWind turbine blades dockside at the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull, UK.
Wind turbine blades dockside at the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull, UK. Photographer: Darren Staples/Bloomberg

Siemens Gamesa has agreed to give around 300 workers at its wind turbine facility in Hull a pay rise, averting the need for industrial action.

Union Unite said that 93% of the workers voted to accept the two-year pay deal with a 4.5% increase for 2024 and 3.9% for 2025. The cumulative figure is 8.4%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Well done to our reps and members at Siemens Gamesa who secured this deal by standing together in their union. This deal shows that Unite’s relentless focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

Unite balloted the blade makers for strike action last month after Siemens Gamesa offered a 4.5% pay increase, along with an incentive scheme, which the union said represented a below-inflation increase.

The union said that wages at the factory had dropped by 11.9% in real terms since 2018.

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said: “We are pleased negotiations have led to a positive outcome and we can continue to focus on the important role we play together, delivering on the UK’s energy transition.”

The Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Hull facility on the banks of the Humber estuary constructs 108m wind turbine blades, with supplies currently going to the ScottishPower Renewables’ 1.4GW East Anglia Three and Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West offshore windfarms.

Unite regional coordinating officer Harriet Eisner said: “This result is an example of why those wanting better wages and working conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to do the same.”

Recommended for you

Tags