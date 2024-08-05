Siemens Gamesa Hull workers accept pay rise

Siemens Gamesa has agreed to give around 300 workers at its wind turbine facility in Hull a pay rise, averting the need for industrial action.

Union Unite said that 93% of the workers voted to accept the two-year pay deal with a 4.5% increase for 2024 and 3.9% for 2025. The cumulative figure is 8.4%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Well done to our reps and members at Siemens Gamesa who secured this deal by standing together in their union. This deal shows that Unite’s relentless focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

Unite balloted the blade makers for strike action last month after Siemens Gamesa offered a 4.5% pay increase, along with an incentive scheme, which the union said represented a below-inflation increase.

The union said that wages at the factory had dropped by 11.9% in real terms since 2018.

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said: “We are pleased negotiations have led to a positive outcome and we can continue to focus on the important role we play together, delivering on the UK’s energy transition.”

The Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Hull facility on the banks of the Humber estuary constructs 108m wind turbine blades, with supplies currently going to the ScottishPower Renewables’ 1.4GW East Anglia Three and Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West offshore windfarms.

Unite regional coordinating officer Harriet Eisner said: “This result is an example of why those wanting better wages and working conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to do the same.”