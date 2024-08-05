SSE starts construction on Aberarder wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE starts construction on Aberarder wind farm

By Michael Behr
05/08/2024, 5:08 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesEarthworks commence at Aberarder Wind Farm, first access being constructed off Dunmaglass Wind Farm tracks
SSE Renewables (LON: SSE) has begun construction work on its 50MW Aberarder onshore wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

Based in Strathnairn near Inverness, the project will comprise 12 Vestas V117-4.2 MW, which the supplier will also install.

The wind farm is adjacent to the operational 94MW Dunmaglass Wind Farm, jointly owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat UK Wind.

Once operational, the site will be capable of generating enough power for almost 60,000 homes annually and displace around 30,000 tonnes of CO2 during its first year of operation.

SSE Renewables took over development of the project in October 2022 after acquiring it from RES for an undisclosed sum.

The project was granted planning consent in 2017 and was successful in the UK’s fifth Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round in September 2023, securing a 15-year contract for low-carbon power generation.

SSE took a final investment decision on Aberarder Wind Farm in May of this year in a circa £100m investment and is scheduled for completion in late 2026.

Director of onshore renewables development and construction Heather Donald said: “Beginning construction of our Aberarder Wind Farm project is a significant milestone for SSE Renewables and for our onshore wind portfolio.

“This project will play its part in supporting Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets, producing homegrown clean power and helping secure a greener future.”

The Aberarder wind farm forms part of SSE Renewables’ 2GW onshore wind portfolio, of which 1.2GW is based in Scotland.

The company experienced a sharp increase in the amount of electricity produced from onshore wind in first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, jumping up to 1,069GWh from onshore wind compared to 715GWh in the same period last year.

