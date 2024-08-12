Transparency from carbon assessment methodology could help halve embodied carbon of offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Transparency from carbon assessment methodology could help halve embodied carbon of offshore wind

By Cameron Archer-Jones, COWI UK associate and carbon management lead
12/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Forth Portsoffshore wind supply chain
The first turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm arriving at the Port of Dundee.

Over recent months, the UK government has been consulting on the introduction of Sustainable Industry Rewards (SIRs) (formerly non-price factors) such as supply chain sustainability, capacity building, skills, and innovation to the 2025 auction round of its contracts for difference (CfD) scheme.

This is in response to tough market conditions and the low margins associated with renewable energy projects which have made it more challenging for renewables developers, including those in offshore wind, to make longer-term investments in these key areas whilst also bringing due attention to carbon, social value and biodiversity.

There is a risk that, if left unaddressed, this lack of investment will lead to deployment challenges and bottlenecks.

Although it has yet to be confirmed which Sustainable Industry Rewards will be introduced, the initial consultation received majority support for SIRs that would drive economic, social and environmental value.

This change to the CfD scheme would reinforce a recent move by the Crown Estate to contractually commit bidders in its next offshore leasing round to ensure their projects will generate positive social and environmental impacts.

© Supplied by COWI/Aspectus
COWI UK’s Cameron Archer-Jones.

Together this marks a significant change, with both processes having been entirely cost-driven up until now. One of the key areas that requires industry input is how SIRs will be measured to ensure that stated project contributions can be verified and compared.

As an example, there is no single methodology that acts as an industry standard for developers to assess the embodied carbon of their projects.

Industry wide methodology

To assist the industry in better understanding, quantifying and managing carbon associated with offshore wind projects, the ORE Catapult, as a driver of innovation in the wind industry, recently commissioned COWI to develop carbon assessment guidance and a taxonomy for offshore wind.

The work includes a framework to classify components based on input from across the supply value chain, facilitating the progressive assessment of carbon through all life cycles stages for both bottom fixed and floating offshore wind developments.

The work draws on good practice and has been developed with broad stakeholder engagement, including the Crown Estate and major energy developers.

offshore wind farms © Supplied by Vattenfall
An offshore wind farm under construction.

It aligns with the carbon management principles set out in PAS 2080 and guidance has been developed to support users throughout assessment and reporting.

Initial outcomes from the work highlight significant potential to improve project decision making to help the offshore wind industry more effectively meet its net zero goals.

To support initiatives to manage and reduce carbon, the carbon assessment guidance will help drive transparency, facilitate benchmarking, and supply chain collaboration in support of better project outcomes.

The work is aligned to and supports an expected industry-wide methodology which is planned to be published later in 2024.

A carbon rating system for offshore wind

In parallel, within COWI we have developed a carbon rating system for offshore wind foundations to help designers of these bespoke elements understand ‘what good looks like’ with respect to upfront carbon.

The rating system was developed using COWI’s vast embodied carbon project database for offshore wind as well as drawing upon the experience from the development of a similar scheme launched in 2021 – the Structural Carbon Rating Scheme for Bridges.

The carbon rating methodology, which produces an embodied carbon rating for bridges, is already being used by engineers to benchmark carbon and underpin carbon reduction targets, and decarbonisation of new bridges both in the UK and internationally.

Installation of the first turbine at Moray West. © Supplied by Ocean Winds
Installation of the first turbine at Moray West offshore wind farm.

Inspired by this rating system, COWI developed the proposal for a structural carbon rating system for offshore wind turbine foundations to provide a clear indication of carbon performance of a project against an A++ to G rating.

The proposed rating system has been benchmarked using over 100 bottom-fixed offshore wind foundation designs from COWI’s project database with carbon emission factors typically based on global averages, aligning with the international supply chains used for major components in offshore wind.

The paper is due to be published in July 2024 and will be freely available.

Creating transparency and striving for better

With transparency a key outcome of both projects, it will in time, help to improve decision making around embodied carbon – particularly as and when Sustainable Industry Rewards are included within the CfD scheme.

The next 5-10 years presents a massive opportunity for carbon savings given that the upfront carbon associated with achieving the target of 50GW by 2030 stands at around 23 million tonnes of carbon for the foundations alone based on COWI’s database for carbon in offshore wind foundations (650 tCO2e/MW power rating average for bottom fixed foundations).

To put the scale into perspective, the embodied carbon of this expected build-out of offshore wind will be roughly equivalent to rebuilding all the office space in the City of London five times over.

A 10-15% saving would be an excellent achievement, but as an industry we could be more ambitious.

Jackets for the Beatrice offshore wind farm at Smulders’ fabrication yard in Belgium in 2017.

At present the average offshore wind turbine foundation equates to approximately 650tCO2e/MW – to remain aligned to a net zero trajectory, we would need to reduce this to 325tCO2e/MW by 2030 whilst not slowing down the deployment programme.

To achieve net zero itself will require a multi-industry push across the supply chain – from design and manufacture through to shipping.

This push will be supported by ongoing grid decarbonisation initiatives, creating a positive feedback loop.

As a first step though, every supplier within the industry will need to benchmark the emissions of their products and services.

Several pieces of good guidance already exist, but for those that require something that is offshore wind specific, work is ongoing in the industry and with public sector stakeholders to define a single carbon foot printing methodology.

The UK’s integration of Sustainable Industry Awards into its renewable energy procurement strategy marks a significant shift towards prioritising economic, social and environmental value in offshore wind development more evenly.

With the Crown Estate and government initiatives pushing for positive environmental impacts, the industry must get ready to adopt a standard carbon assessment methodology to standardise project data and enhance transparency.

