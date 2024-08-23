GE Vernova sees another blade failure at UK offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

GE Vernova sees another blade failure at UK offshore wind farm

A turbine blade failed at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm on Thursday morning.
By Bloomberg
23/08/2024, 10:21 am
© Supplied by SSEDogger Bank offshore wind farm.
A turbine blade failed at an offshore wind farm near England’s northeast coast, the latest in a string of similar accidents that has damaged public acceptance of the struggling industry.

The failure occurred Thursday morning on an installed GE Vernova Inc. turbine at the Dogger Bank wind farm, according to a notice on the project website that gave no further details of the damage. No one was injured in the incident, and the cause is under investigation. A GE Vernova representative confirmed Thursday’s incident in an emailed statement.

The same facility in May suffered a failed blade on a GE Vernova turbine, with the project developers saying the circumstances appeared to be isolated to that particular blade.

A month ago, a blade fell from a GE Vernova turbine off the US East Coast, with shards washing ashore on the island of Nantucket, closing beaches. Public outrage added to the problems already facing the industry, with rising interest rates and supply chain woes plaguing projects.

GE Vernova shares fell as much as 0.9% in after-hours trading Thursday.

Dogger Bank is expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion in 2026. The project is a joint venture of SSE Renewables, Equinor ASA and Vårgrønn.

