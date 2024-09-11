Peterson to manage logistics for Sofia offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Peterson to manage logistics for Sofia offshore wind farm

By Michael Behr
11/09/2024, 12:31 pm
© Supplied by RWEA topside being installed at RWE's Sofia offshore wind farm.
Picture supplied by RWE.

Peterson Energy Logistics has won a contract to provide logistics support for RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project.

The group will work with RWE’s client GE Vernova, which is supplying the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system for the project.

The 1.4GW Sofia wind farm is located 195km off the UK east coast and forms part of the greater Dogger Bank offshore wind project.

Peterson’s teams from Lowestoft in the UK and Den Helder in the Netherlands will manage project logistics including cargo runs, stevedoring, helicopter planning and chartering, warehousing, materials management, customs formalities, and the provision of key personnel in support of the installation of the Sofia offshore converter platform for a period of 18 months. The value of the contract was undisclosed

The project will be the first offshore wind farm in UK waters to utilise shared cargo runs from the Netherlands through the Southern North Sea Pool, an outsourced logistics operation facilitated by Peterson.

Most of the shared runs will depart from Den Helder with Peterson expecting to make additional calls at Lowestoft, and will the SNS Pool fleet of chartered platform supply vessels.

Sharing the cargo runs between the UK and Netherlands aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive sustainability improvements.

Managing director Netherlands at Peterson Steef Ritzema said offering logistics from both the UK and the Netherlands gives GE “maximum flexibility”.

He added: “Our integrated logistics services have realised efficiencies for clients throughout the energy sectors over the past 50 years and we are increasingly applying this expertise and insight to the renewables space as we move through the energy transition.”

The project will use 100 14MW Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD turbines, which RWE described as the most advanced offshore wind turbine technology available.

It is due to enter service by the end of 2026.

Van Oord installed the first foundation at Sofia earlier this year, the first of 100 monopiles. The group plans to install 360km of array cables later this year.

Helicopter services company CHC Helicopter provides transport services during the construction phase of the offshore wind farm.

CHC said it would operate an AW139 to provide crew change support for the development of Sofia, with flights from its Norwich base starting in September 2024.

In addition, Peterson provides helicopter logistics services for the installation vessel from its Den Helder site.

Joint managing director UK at Peterson Jason Hendry added: “Our logistics model is efficient, sustainable, expert, innovative, and, most importantly, replicable by Peterson for existing and new clients in the offshore wind sector.”

