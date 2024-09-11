Peterson to manage logistics for Sofia offshore wind farm

Peterson Energy Logistics has won a contract to provide logistics support for RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project.

The group will work with RWE’s client GE Vernova, which is supplying the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system for the project.

The 1.4GW Sofia wind farm is located 195km off the UK east coast and forms part of the greater Dogger Bank offshore wind project.

Peterson’s teams from Lowestoft in the UK and Den Helder in the Netherlands will manage project logistics including cargo runs, stevedoring, helicopter planning and chartering, warehousing, materials management, customs formalities, and the provision of key personnel in support of the installation of the Sofia offshore converter platform for a period of 18 months. The value of the contract was undisclosed

The project will be the first offshore wind farm in UK waters to utilise shared cargo runs from the Netherlands through the Southern North Sea Pool, an outsourced logistics operation facilitated by Peterson.

Most of the shared runs will depart from Den Helder with Peterson expecting to make additional calls at Lowestoft, and will the SNS Pool fleet of chartered platform supply vessels.

Sharing the cargo runs between the UK and Netherlands aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive sustainability improvements.

Managing director Netherlands at Peterson Steef Ritzema said offering logistics from both the UK and the Netherlands gives GE “maximum flexibility”.

He added: “Our integrated logistics services have realised efficiencies for clients throughout the energy sectors over the past 50 years and we are increasingly applying this expertise and insight to the renewables space as we move through the energy transition.”

The project will use 100 14MW Siemens Gamesa 14-222 DD turbines, which RWE described as the most advanced offshore wind turbine technology available.

It is due to enter service by the end of 2026.

Van Oord installed the first foundation at Sofia earlier this year, the first of 100 monopiles. The group plans to install 360km of array cables later this year.

Helicopter services company CHC Helicopter provides transport services during the construction phase of the offshore wind farm.

CHC said it would operate an AW139 to provide crew change support for the development of Sofia, with flights from its Norwich base starting in September 2024.

In addition, Peterson provides helicopter logistics services for the installation vessel from its Den Helder site.

Joint managing director UK at Peterson Jason Hendry added: “Our logistics model is efficient, sustainable, expert, innovative, and, most importantly, replicable by Peterson for existing and new clients in the offshore wind sector.”