Rovco and Vaarst merge amid Scottish recruitment drive

Subsea technology firms Rovco and Vaarst have merged to become Beam, with the company undertaking a recruitment drive in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Rovco chief executive Brian Allen founded the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) firm in 2016, before launching AI-focused sister company Vaarst in 2021.

Since launch, the firms have raised close to £50 million from investors across three funding rounds in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

Backers of the Bristol-headquartered firm include Foresight Group, Equinor, and American defence sector investor IQT.

© Supplied by Rovco

The Beam merger comes as the company continues a major recruitment drive aiming to hire over 150 roles across the UK, including 100 at its Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

Beam also said it is aiming to recruit an additional 50 positions worldwide, including 25 roles in the United States and 10 in Asia.

Allen will remain chief executive of the combined firm, which already boasts a 200-strong headcount.

Beam said the combined company will continue its goal of helping the offshore wind sector “become more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective”.

Allen said making the offshore wind industry “cost competitive” with oil and gas is a pivotal step in ending the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Piecemeal policymaking, supply chain issues and the rising workforce shortage have created hurdles in the green energy transition and fuelled a continued reliance on oil and gas,” Allen said.

© Supplied by Fight or Flight PR

“It’s never been more important to find ways to cut costs and project timelines.”

Allen said the merger gives Beam a unique position with capabilities across subsea AI, computer vision, sonar and autonomous advanced robotics.

In addition to its UK operations, the company also operates in the Japanese and US offshore wind markets.