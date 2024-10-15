North Star to ship newbuild vessel to EnBW offshore wind farm

Fleet operator North Star will provide German utility EnBW with a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), its first contract for such a ship.

The newbuild Grampian Kestrel CSOV (of VARD 4 22 design) will be built at Norwegian shipbuilding VARD’s yards in Romania and Norway. It is the first of two CSOVs under construction for North Star.

The VARD 4 22 design has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins.

While tailored for the commissioning phase, the Grampian Kestrel can be deployed in multiple ways, either as an early front-runner vessel, a long-term SOV, or with campaign and CSOV scopes.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to EnBW in June 2025 to provide essential accommodation and logistics to support the construction and commissioning works on the German firm’s 960MW He Dreiht wind farm in the North Sea.

Following this period, it will lead EnBW’s operations and maintenance activities until a newbuild SOV is delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

North Star previously struck a deal with EnBW in February to provide an SOV (of VARD 407 design) on a decade-long minimum charter contract to work on He Dreiht.

North Star chief executive Matthew Gordon said: “Securing this commissioning vessel contract with EnBW highlights our strategic move to broaden our hybrid SOV services aligned to the European renewables market. It also demonstrates our ability to meet the unique demands of large-scale projects like EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm.

“The CSOV, part of North Star’s growing fleet as we aim to add 40 SOVs by 2040, will be equipped with market leading accessibility to enable commissioning and maintenance operations, and feature the latest hull design optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.”

EnBW construction manager Stefan Umland added: “The contract gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly and efficiently to the upcoming challenges during the construction and commissioning of He Dreiht.

“The Grampian Kestrel provides us with state-of-the-art accommodation and transport facilities for the technicians deployed within the windfarm.”

North Star, which has a base in Hamburg as well as UK operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle, has a 1,400 strong onshore and seafaring workforce, and has added a total of eight SOVs and CSOVs to its fleet since entering the offshore wind market in March 2021.

North Star recently secured debt investment of up to £425m – an initial commitment of £225m with an accordion capacity allowing a further £200m. This funding will be used to fund the newbuild CSOV along with further vessels.