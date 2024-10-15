North Star to ship newbuild vessel to EnBW offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

North Star to ship newbuild vessel to EnBW offshore wind farm

By Michael Behr
15/10/2024, 12:39 pm
© Supplied by North StarNorth Star's newbuild CSOV the Grampian Kestrel.

Fleet operator North Star will provide German utility EnBW with a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), its first contract for such a ship.

The newbuild Grampian Kestrel CSOV (of VARD 4 22 design) will be built at Norwegian shipbuilding VARD’s yards in Romania and Norway. It is the first of two CSOVs under construction for North Star.

The VARD 4 22 design has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins.

While tailored for the commissioning phase, the Grampian Kestrel can be deployed in multiple ways, either as an early front-runner vessel, a long-term SOV, or with campaign and CSOV scopes.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to EnBW in June 2025 to provide essential accommodation and logistics to support the construction and commissioning works on the German firm’s 960MW He Dreiht wind farm in the North Sea.

Following this period, it will lead EnBW’s operations and maintenance activities until a newbuild SOV is delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

North Star previously struck a deal with EnBW in February to provide an SOV (of VARD 407 design) on a decade-long minimum charter contract to work on He Dreiht.

© Supplied by North Star
North Star CEO Matthew Gordon.

North Star chief executive Matthew Gordon said: “Securing this commissioning vessel contract with EnBW highlights our strategic move to broaden our hybrid SOV services aligned to the European renewables market. It also demonstrates our ability to meet the unique demands of large-scale projects like EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm.

“The CSOV, part of North Star’s growing fleet as we aim to add 40 SOVs by 2040, will be equipped with market leading accessibility to enable commissioning and maintenance operations, and feature the latest hull design optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.”

EnBW construction manager Stefan Umland added: “The contract gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly and efficiently to the upcoming challenges during the construction and commissioning of He Dreiht.

“The Grampian Kestrel provides us with state-of-the-art accommodation and transport facilities for the technicians deployed within the windfarm.”

North Star, which has a base in Hamburg as well as UK operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle, has a 1,400 strong onshore and seafaring workforce, and has added a total of eight SOVs and CSOVs to its fleet since entering the offshore wind market in March 2021.

North Star recently secured debt investment of up to £425m – an initial commitment of £225m with an accordion capacity allowing a further £200m. This funding will be used to fund the newbuild CSOV along with further vessels.

