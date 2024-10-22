EDF gets approval for Garn Fach wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

EDF gets approval for Garn Fach wind farm

By Anna Kachkova
22/10/2024, 5:08 pm
© BloombergA wind turbine on a hill
Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

The Welsh government has approved EDF Renewables UK’s application to build the Garn Fach wind farm and energy storage facility south of Newtown, Mid Wales.

The project consists of 17 turbines that will be capable of generating 85MW, which EDF said was equivalent to meeting the needs of 69,000 average UK homes.

The company noted that this was based on a 35% capacity factor, which it said was a “conservative figure” established using measurements from the on-site mast. It also cited UK government data, which put average UK household energy consumption at 3,772kWh.

EDF is also planning to build an energy storage facility at the Garn Fach site in order to support flexible capacity and the integration of the generated power into the national grid.

Indeed, co-locating renewable generation assets with battery energy storage systems (BESS) is becoming an increasingly popular option among developers as they seek ways to mitigate challenges related to the intermittency of renewable power generation.

The Garn Fach wind farm was first proposed in 2020 and was initially planned to have 22 turbines but the number was reduced to 17 following two informal consultations held with local communities.

The Garn Fach site had previously been proposed for hosting a different wind farm known as Llaithddu that was being developed by Fferm Wynt Llaithddu Cyf as a 29-turbine project.

However, planning permission for that project was denied by the UK government in 2015 on the grounds that a section of the site contravened planning policies and would cause “significant harm” to the landscape.

Local media noted on October 22 that under the approved plan for Garn Fach, no turbines would be built on the section at issue in the previous project’s application.

Garn Fach approval

For EDF Renewables UK, the Garn Fach approval is part of a broader push to build new renewable energy capacity across the UK and Ireland.

The EDF Group subsidiary has an operating portfolio of 43 renewable energy sites including battery, onshore and offshore wind with a combined capacity of 1.5GW. On top of this, it has almost 14GW worth of projects in planning and development, including wind, battery and solar photovoltaic (PV).

In Wales, the company already operates the Llangwyryfon wind farm near Aberystwyth and the Cemmaes wind farm near Machynlleth.

It is currently building the Porth Wen solar project in North Anglesey and is also proposing to develop the Hirfynydd Energy Park in South Wales.

EDF welcomed the Welsh government’s approval of Garn Fach.

“The site is an excellent location for a wind farm and has the potential to make a significant positive impact in Wales and to the local community,” stated EDF Renewables UK’s director for onshore wind, Jon O’Sullivan.

According to EDF Renewables UK’s website, it has already contracted with 10 Welsh companies on project development for Garn Fach.

Recommended for you

Tags