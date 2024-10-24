Which is bigger – Pittodrie Stadium or a floating wind platform?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Which is bigger – Pittodrie Stadium or a floating wind platform?

By Michael Behr
24/10/2024, 10:55 am
© Supplied by FlowindusPittodrie Stadium with a floating offshore wind platform in it.

As wind turbines get bigger and are sited in deeper waters, the coming generation of floating offshore wind platforms will be big enough to fill entire stadiums.

Engineering company Flowindus has created a series of images comparing floating offshore wind platforms to some of the world’s most famous sports stadiums – including Pittodrie in Aberdeen.

Despite measuring 327 feet by 216 feet (100m by 66m), the floating platform dwarfs the playing field, overflowing into the stands.

In addition to Pittodrie, Flowindus has created comparisons with several other stadiums from around the world.

With this in the way of the Dons goals, Jimmy Thelin could be confident in continuing Aberdeen’s stellar record this year. However, it is unlikely this obstruction will be in the way during the game against Dundee United this weekend.

Camp Nou with a floating offshore wind platform in it.

Camp Nou in Barcelona, at 344 feet by 223 feet (105m by 68 m), may be able to seat over 100,000 people, but none of them will get a view of a La Liga fixture with a floating platform in the way.

Levi's Stadium with a floating offshore wind platform in it.

This includes Levi’s Stadium, in San Franciso. While normally home to the  San Francisco 49ers, the 360-foot by 160-foot (110m by 49m) playing field can barely accommodate the floating wind platform.

Oracle Park with a floating offshore wind platform in it.

The baseball diamond at Oracle Park in San Francisco is able to better fit the floater in its 339-foot by 415-foot (103m by 126m) area. Though, it’s unlikely the San Francisco Giants will be hitting any home runs with it in the way.

Flowindus modelled a generic steel tri-columns semi-submersible floating platform of the size needed to handle the new generation of floating wind turbines, which can measure up to 20MW each.

The company created these renderings to illustrate the size range of floaters for future commercial projects and to highlight the industrial challenges in meeting market expectations.

Flowindus supports project developers, port authorities and floater designers with technical assistance for engineering studies, 2D drawings and 3D realistic renderings.

Another organisation recently created five Lego models representing different types of floating wind platforms to help inspire the next generation of renewable energy engineers.

