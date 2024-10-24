As wind turbines get bigger and are sited in deeper waters, the coming generation of floating offshore wind platforms will be big enough to fill entire stadiums.

Engineering company Flowindus has created a series of images comparing floating offshore wind platforms to some of the world’s most famous sports stadiums – including Pittodrie in Aberdeen.

Despite measuring 327 feet by 216 feet (100m by 66m), the floating platform dwarfs the playing field, overflowing into the stands.

In addition to Pittodrie, Flowindus has created comparisons with several other stadiums from around the world.

With this in the way of the Dons goals, Jimmy Thelin could be confident in continuing Aberdeen’s stellar record this year. However, it is unlikely this obstruction will be in the way during the game against Dundee United this weekend.

Camp Nou in Barcelona, at 344 feet by 223 feet (105m by 68 m), may be able to seat over 100,000 people, but none of them will get a view of a La Liga fixture with a floating platform in the way.

This includes Levi’s Stadium, in San Franciso. While normally home to the San Francisco 49ers, the 360-foot by 160-foot (110m by 49m) playing field can barely accommodate the floating wind platform.

The baseball diamond at Oracle Park in San Francisco is able to better fit the floater in its 339-foot by 415-foot (103m by 126m) area. Though, it’s unlikely the San Francisco Giants will be hitting any home runs with it in the way.

Flowindus modelled a generic steel tri-columns semi-submersible floating platform of the size needed to handle the new generation of floating wind turbines, which can measure up to 20MW each.

The company created these renderings to illustrate the size range of floaters for future commercial projects and to highlight the industrial challenges in meeting market expectations.

Flowindus supports project developers, port authorities and floater designers with technical assistance for engineering studies, 2D drawings and 3D realistic renderings.

Another organisation recently created five Lego models representing different types of floating wind platforms to help inspire the next generation of renewable energy engineers.