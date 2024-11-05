Wales approves 92MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wales approves 92MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind farm

By Michael Behr
05/11/2024, 5:03 pm
© Supplied by Welsh GovernmentAn onshore wind farm in Wales.
Onshore wind turbines, Wales.

The Welsh Government has granted planning permission to the 92.4MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind farm in Wales.

Located near Caerphilly and Pontypridd, Twyn Hywel would utilise 14 wind turbines.

The project is being developed by Bute Energy and is the first of 16 onshore wind projects across Wales proposed by the company. The company’s full portfolio represents a potential £3 billion investment.

With the approval, Bute aims to begin construction early next year, with a scheduled 2027 completion date.

This makes Twyn Hywel a frontrunner to become the first UK onshore wind development built since Sir Keir Starmer came to power.

It would also help meet the UK’s clean energy needs, with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) noting the country will need to double its current onshore wind capacity, from the current 13GW, to 27GW by 2030.

The Cardiff-based firm said that if all its projects gain consent, they will provide 15% of the capacity needed to meet the UK government’s commitment to double onshore wind by 2030.

In addition, Bute Energy has created the Twyn Hywel Community Benefit Fund, which has committed to invest more than £30m into the local community over the 40-year life of the wind farm.

Bute managing director of Stuart George said: “The Welsh Government’s decision to grant planning permission for Twyn Hywel is a significant landmark for Wales and Britain as we work to seize the opportunities of net zero and green energy.

“Onshore wind represents the cheapest and quickest route to generating clean energy. It will play a major role in ending the reliance on fossil fuels to the benefit of present and future generations. At the same time, projects like Twyn Hywel drive economic growth, create jobs and develop skills.

“Twyn Hywel is a significant opportunity for the people of Caerphilly and Pontypridd. We look forward to working with and investing in these communities over the coming decades, ensuring everyone shares in the wider benefits of the project and providing the local area with a proud legacy.”

Recommended for you