Wales approves 92MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind farm

The Welsh Government has granted planning permission to the 92.4MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind farm in Wales.

Located near Caerphilly and Pontypridd, Twyn Hywel would utilise 14 wind turbines.

The project is being developed by Bute Energy and is the first of 16 onshore wind projects across Wales proposed by the company. The company’s full portfolio represents a potential £3 billion investment.

With the approval, Bute aims to begin construction early next year, with a scheduled 2027 completion date.

This makes Twyn Hywel a frontrunner to become the first UK onshore wind development built since Sir Keir Starmer came to power.

It would also help meet the UK’s clean energy needs, with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) noting the country will need to double its current onshore wind capacity, from the current 13GW, to 27GW by 2030.

The Cardiff-based firm said that if all its projects gain consent, they will provide 15% of the capacity needed to meet the UK government’s commitment to double onshore wind by 2030.

In addition, Bute Energy has created the Twyn Hywel Community Benefit Fund, which has committed to invest more than £30m into the local community over the 40-year life of the wind farm.

Bute managing director of Stuart George said: “The Welsh Government’s decision to grant planning permission for Twyn Hywel is a significant landmark for Wales and Britain as we work to seize the opportunities of net zero and green energy.

“Onshore wind represents the cheapest and quickest route to generating clean energy. It will play a major role in ending the reliance on fossil fuels to the benefit of present and future generations. At the same time, projects like Twyn Hywel drive economic growth, create jobs and develop skills.

“Twyn Hywel is a significant opportunity for the people of Caerphilly and Pontypridd. We look forward to working with and investing in these communities over the coming decades, ensuring everyone shares in the wider benefits of the project and providing the local area with a proud legacy.”