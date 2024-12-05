Local content rules threaten AR7 delays, analysts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Local content rules threaten AR7 delays, analysts warn

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/12/2024, 10:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EquinorAR7 delays appear likely, according to Cornwall Insight, as a result of local content requirements.
An illustration of the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm.

Allocation Round (AR) 7 may be delayed as a result of various local content equirements, analysts from Cornwall Insight have warned.

Tim Dixon, speaking during a webinar, said there was no confirmed timeline as yet.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched the the new Clean Industry Bonus (CIB) in November, replacing the Sustainable Industry Reward (SIR). Dixon noted the CIB application window, which provides support for fixed and floating offshore wind, was due in February.

The CIB process will take place six months before opening the allocation round, Dixon said. “There is the indication that it will be slightly slower compared to [AR6],” he continued.

“Government has said that it will take about 50 working days to issue [CIB] statements to applicants, which is what they need to be able to apply for a CFD,” Dixon noted.

Dixon pointed to further evidence of delays with the publication, on December 3, of supply chain guidance. The application window for this will open on March 10 and run until March 16. This is three months behind AR6, which opened the supply chain window in 2023.

“This gave a timeline for when the application window would open for the supply chain plans. That’s running several months behind what the AR6 timeline had in place,” Dixon said. “The results of that aren’t expected until June 5.”

Budgeted plans

Another point to watch is the publishing of the statutory budget, which will detail how much money government sets aside for the contracts for difference (CfD) pot.

For AR6, the statutory budget notice was published in March this year, with a revision – under the new government – at the end of July.

The amount of money the government may dedicate to AR7 is unknown at the moment, although given its lofty ambitions for 2030 it will need to be fairly substantial. Dixon warned, though, that the government will look at the pipeline of assets for the auction as one factor to bear in mind.

“If the budget is set too high, compared to the amount of pipeline that’s actually eligible to go into the auction, you’ll end up with very high clearing prices with relatively low capacity level secured. That’s not deemed the best outcome for the consumer,” he warned.

Therefore, the government will be looking “closely at what they think is eligible for the auction. They want to ensure the budget that they set keeps everything competitive. And they want to keep the clearing prices as low as possible in the auction.”

Right or wrong

While government is keeping a close eye on CfD economics, so too are companies. The Cornwall analyst said “many developers may now be wondering whether or not the CfD is even right for them to begin with. And if it is right for them, do I put my whole asset into the CfD? Or do I go for some part-merchant business model?”

An increasing number of developers have opted for co-location, with the CfD as part of the whole business model. The CfD is “only one of a few potential revenue streams that might actually be available for assets”, he said.

Uncertainty around network changes and pricing changes under the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) may deter investors.

While the CfD has been successful, not all technologies have benefited from it. Dixon noted that there had been increased merchant build out of solar PV, and to a lesser extent onshore wind.

Energy from waste “often struggles” to make headway under a CfD, he continued. These projects combine heat and power, with revenues from waste fees and complicate the bid process.

Recommended for you

Tags