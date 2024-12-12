Improve consenting process to meet wind power targets, report suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Improve consenting process to meet wind power targets, report suggests

By PA
12/12/2024, 7:01 am
© Image: SSE RenewablesInstallation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.
Installation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.

All levels of government need to improve capacity in the consenting process for wind projects, a report on the UK’s clean power ambitions says.

The IPPR report calls for a four-nation approach to the UK’s wind energy future.

With a target of achieving clean power by 2030, the report noted 95% of the pipeline of onshore wind projects are in the devolved nations, as well as around 30% of offshore projects.

While the pipeline of wind projects is considered broadly adequate to meet the 2030 target, previous projects in Scotland have shown an “attrition rate” of around 30% to 40% – where the finished development has less capacity than originally envisaged.

The IPPR report said there is a “lack of capacity within all tiers of government involved in the consenting process for wind projects, which slows project delivery and hampers the pipeline potential”.

It recommended collaboration with the devolved governments in new renewables organisations such as GB Energy.

The report said: “Our core recommendations relate to the need for collaboration and involve the devolved administrations and the UK Government working closely together.

“Fortunately, all indications are that the new UK Government and the devolved governments have made a good start and every UK nation has its own targets that recognise the opportunity to drive new jobs and investment into its national economy.

“Working relationships are also close and productive at both administrative and political levels.”

Josh Emden, a senior research fellow at IPPR, said: “The energy system does not stop at the borders of countries and achieving a clean power system by 2030 will require unprecedented co-ordination across the UK’s nations.

“There are positive early signs of more collaboration between all four nations.

“To accelerate wind deployment and maximise local economic benefits, this will need to continue across both reserved issues like support for ports, grid upgrades and local manufacturing, and devolved issues like planning and skills policy.”

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, added: “Scotland’s leadership in onshore wind deployment offers valuable lessons for other nations.

“It’s crucial we adopt a unified approach to ensure equitable development and maximise benefits for all regions.”

